A Blistering Ride Through Housing Market Hell: 14 Reasons To Fear The Ongoing Bubble

Michael David White is a mortgage broker and the editor of Housing Story. This is his latest in a series of chart collections on the coming real estate price crash.
The total units for sale is high and may be moving to a point which will push prices down.
The last time inventory increased according to the current pattern, prices fell dramatically/
Arguably the central gauge of our economy, it shows high-distress among the owners of real estate, and the possibility of a severe correction in real estate prices.
You know about a housing bubble, but not a mortgage bubble. Yet our mortgage bubble persists -- based upon bank-reported balances. Pray-it-it-true accounting is a global trend, as was the housing bubble, as is the housing crash, and as will be the next panic and crisis. Repeat and repeat the crisis cycle until the garbage debt gets written off and goes bye-bye.
Fourteen per cent of borrowers are 30-days late or worse. The cure rate at 60-days late is almost zero. What's French for Armageddon?
How many homeowners would make money by walking away from their mortgage and their home? If it is 11 million or 25 million , the low and the high estimates in this graph, the risk factor is high for prospective purchasers.
We estimate values will fall 22 per cent nationwide from current levels. The primary assumption is that prices will return to a trend predating 1990 when property prices were flat for 100 years after counting inflation.
The American housing bubble is far greater than any on record for the last 120 years. What if property values in many other advanced economies are far more manic than ours? It means you should plan for a global economic catastrophe. Put that in your pipe and smoke it.
An obvious risk in the current market foresees declining demand in the case that interest rates rise significantly.
Sales of units in the last three years are weak even with massive government stimulus.
The bottom line on these charts for buyers of real estate? Proceed with great caution. The world is filled with abnormal risks. Markets will kill currencies, countries, leading banks, and millions and millions of minor players caught somewhere in the middle. There's no shame in renting and there's a great deal of risk for buyers. And for sellers? Sel..
