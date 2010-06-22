A Blistering Ride Through Housing Market Hell: 14 Reasons To Fear The Ongoing Bubble

Michael David White

Michael David White is a mortgage broker and the editor of Housing Story. This is his latest in a series of chart collections on the coming real estate price crash.

Inventory is rising

The recent trend suggests inventory is falling up into the zone of distress.

Units for sale is rising

The total units for sale is high and may be moving to a point which will push prices down.

Price drops follow inventory bloating

The last time inventory increased according to the current pattern, prices fell dramatically/

High distress levels could bring a major correction

Arguably the central gauge of our economy, it shows high-distress among the owners of real estate, and the possibility of a severe correction in real estate prices.

Inventory is approaching pre-crash levels

Inventory is much closer to the highs than the lows.

The mortgage bubble has not popped

You know about a housing bubble, but not a mortgage bubble. Yet our mortgage bubble persists -- based upon bank-reported balances. Pray-it-it-true accounting is a global trend, as was the housing bubble, as is the housing crash, and as will be the next panic and crisis. Repeat and repeat the crisis cycle until the garbage debt gets written off and goes bye-bye.

Foreclosure cure rates are at an all-time low

Fourteen per cent of borrowers are 30-days late or worse. The cure rate at 60-days late is almost zero. What's French for Armageddon?

Underwater mortgages are the 10-ton gorilla

How many homeowners would make money by walking away from their mortgage and their home? If it is 11 million or 25 million , the low and the high estimates in this graph, the risk factor is high for prospective purchasers.

Will prices return to the 100-year trend line?

We estimate values will fall 22 per cent nationwide from current levels. The primary assumption is that prices will return to a trend predating 1990 when property prices were flat for 100 years after counting inflation.

An average of major housing indexes suggests another 17% fall in prices

What happens as foreign housing bubbles become worse than ours?

The American housing bubble is far greater than any on record for the last 120 years. What if property values in many other advanced economies are far more manic than ours? It means you should plan for a global economic catastrophe. Put that in your pipe and smoke it.

Expect an interest rate hike soon

An obvious risk in the current market foresees declining demand in the case that interest rates rise significantly.

Sales are surprisingly weak

Sales of units in the last three years are weak even with massive government stimulus.

In conclusion...

The bottom line on these charts for buyers of real estate? Proceed with great caution. The world is filled with abnormal risks. Markets will kill currencies, countries, leading banks, and millions and millions of minor players caught somewhere in the middle. There's no shame in renting and there's a great deal of risk for buyers. And for sellers? Sel..

Don't miss...

12 Cities Where Home Sellers Are Being Forced To Cut Prices Like Mad

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.