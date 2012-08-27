12 Hotels With High-Tech Amenities

Photo: Oyster.com
It seems that every week a new tablet device has launched or a new robot is being introduced to do the work of a person—and hotels that know what’s up have made sure to stock up on new technologies.While some spots have simply added Kindle rentals to their amenity checklist (not that we’re complaining, Four Seasons Maui), others have gone above and beyond in terms of incorporating modern technologies into every day hospitality.
And although vacation is traditionally a time to “get away,” more and more travellers are looking to be connected—virtually speaking, of course—no matter how far off the grid they’ve gone. Get inspired by these top-notch tech spots and incorporate them into your own space ASAP.
The Technology: Yobot
If this futuristic hotel wasn't cool enough, the folks beyond Yotel in New York City took their technology to new heights by introducing Yobot, a robotic luggage handler. Essentially, it appears to select and move luggage from a very large luggage rack in order to organise all of the pieces received each day during check in. And since the hotel is just so hip, what better way to introduce Yobot than through a hilarious Funny or Die video?
Address: 570 10th Avenue/New York, NY 10036
The Technology:Flat-Screen TVs (In The Bathroom Mirrors)
Opulence is discreet at the Setai in New York; the Asian-inspired designs are luxurious without being gaudy. The same applies for The Setai Fifth Avenue's technology: While each guest room does have a 52-inch flat screen television, each bathroom has its own set embedded into the mirror. Now you can wash up with Matt, Savannah, and the whole Today Show gang. (Have you seen us on the show yet?)
Address: 400 5th Avenue/Manhattan, NY 10018
The Technology: Retinal-Scan Entry
While the Cloud Suite at Nine Zero could set you back a whopping $20,000 for a two-night stay, the hotel makes sure your every wish is taken care of and that no stone during your stay is left unturned. Private jet transportation is offered, champagne and caviar are always at beckon call, as is the on-site chauffeur. But you never need to worry about losing your room key--the retinal scan ensures you (and only you, besides the staff, duh) have access to your pricey space.
Address: 90 Tremont Street/Boston, MA 02108
The Technology: Infrared Body Scanners
Upon entry into a room at Seattle's Hotel 1000, the electronic doorbell silently scans the space with infrared sensors to detect body heat so that the staff knows when you're in and out of your room--and thus never disrupts you during your stay.
Address: 1000 1st Avenue/Seattle, WA 98104
The Technology: BlueLounge Sanctuary Chargers
Tech-savvy travellers usually bring a multitude of toys with them on their travels (think portable DVD player, work laptop, iPad, etc.). Keeping the chargers straight can be a hassle, but the W Boston has the answer: Its nifty BlueLounge Sanctuary Chargers, offerred in most room types, are compatible with over 1,500 devices-- enough to accommodate any gadget-heavy guest.
Address: 100 Stuart Street/Boston, MA 02116
The Technology: Smart Room Service Carts
Hello, room service carts of the future! When, after you're done eating at The Jefferson in Washington D.C., you place your cart outside your door, a microchip inside the cart alerts housekeeping to come collect it.
Address: 1200 16th Street, NW/Washington, DC 20036
The Technology: Touch-Screen Digital Concierge
The Eliot Hotel's rooms come equipped with a touch-screen for guests to use to order room service, extra amenities, or basically anything else they might require. You can even use ICE, the touch-screen system, to schedule your nightly turn down for a precise time. More ice, ICE? Please?
Address: 370 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02215, United States
The Technology: iPad Digital Concierge Service
Like The Eliot Hotel, rooms at Hotel Beaux Arts Miami come equipped with iPads with digital concierge services. Rooms also boast rotating flat-screen TVs, iPod docks, bathrooms with TVs in the mirror, and illy Espresso machines.
Address: 255 Biscayne Boulevard Way Miami, FL 33131
The Technology: Apple TV
Aside from the 42″ flat-screen TVs, iPod docks, dimmer switches, and DVD players, all rooms in this uber-luxe Jamaican resort feature Apple TVs. Sure, it's Apple's least successful gadgets so far--but at the Geejam it comes pre-programmed with an impressive mix of reggae and soul music, as well as three dozen movies. Bonus: You receive a pre-programmed cell phone on arrival with all of the hotel's customer service numbers already stored inside.
Address: San San, Port Antonio/Port Antonio, Jamaica
The Technology: All-in-One Entertainment Unit
From the pool to the rooms and the spa, everything at The Mira Hong Kong has an almost futuristic touch: Think colourful lighting, straight lines, and a sleek design. Most rooms are decent-sized by Hong Kong standards, and all feature Bose iPod docks, LCD TVs, wireless keyboards, and entertainment units that incorporate a computer and Blu-Ray DVD player.
Address: 118 Nathan Road/Hong Kong
