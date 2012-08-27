12 Hotels With High-Tech Amenities

Photo: Oyster.com

It seems that every week a new tablet device has launched or a new robot is being introduced to do the work of a person—and hotels that know what’s up have made sure to stock up on new technologies.While some spots have simply added Kindle rentals to their amenity checklist (not that we’re complaining, Four Seasons Maui), others have gone above and beyond in terms of incorporating modern technologies into every day hospitality.



And although vacation is traditionally a time to “get away,” more and more travellers are looking to be connected—virtually speaking, of course—no matter how far off the grid they’ve gone. Get inspired by these top-notch tech spots and incorporate them into your own space ASAP.

