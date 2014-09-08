12 Hot New Apps You May Have Missed Recently

There’s well over a million apps out there today, and it’s not that easy to keep up with all the new stuff.

Luckily, we’ve been keeping track, collecting the best new apps that make your life easier and help you have some fun, too.

With new apps from Instagram, “Star Wars,” and the creator of “Flappy Bird,” you’re bound to find something you’ll like.

There’s even an app that will act as your digital butler, remembering when, where, and what a person looks like when you meet them for the first time, all so you don’t have to.

Humin turns your phone into your own digital butler. Humin (iOS) is an app that remembers all the tiny details about how and where you met someone, so you can focus on the moment instead of remembering. All you need is someone's number, and Humin will do the rest. You'll then be able to search through your contact using familiar phrases like 'met last week' or 'lives in Brooklyn.' 'Swing Copters' is the new sequel to the massively viral 'Flappy Bird.' 'Swing Copters' (iOS, Android) is a fresh game from the creator of 'Flappy Bird,' and this one is truly tough. By controlling a tiny creature with a propeller hat, you navigate from left to right, trying to advance upwards as you avoid the swinging sledgehammers. Trust us, it's almost comically difficult. 'Bioshock' is a masterful first-person shooter that's both eerie and unforgettable. 'Bioshock' (iOS) makes the move to mobile with this full port of the classic shooter. You'll be able to explore the underwater dystopia of Rapture, battle the silent Big Daddies, and choose your own path as you solve the mystery of the eerie city. Better yet, it works with Bluetooth controllers, so you don't have to use the wonky touch controls. Wunderstation is perfect for people obsessed with exploring weather data. Wunderstation is an iPad app that encourages you to geek out about weather data, and it pulls from Weather Underground's 37,000 personal weather stations, formatting all that info into a tidy, clean, and customisable layout. 'Hanx Writer' turns your iPad into a gorgeous and clicky typewriter. A longtime fan of the classic typewriter, actor Tom Hanks created Hanx Writer (iOS) to infuse some clicking and clacking into the silent world of touchscreen typing. The app is full of authentic keyboard sounds and dings, and you can also swap out the style of typewriter for a new look. Create silky smooth moving time-lapse videos with Instagram's 'Hyperlapse' app 'Hyperlapse from Instagram' (iOS) helps you create visual summaries of where you've been, turning your shaky phone footage into a steady hyperlapse video that is bound to impress. Experience a beautiful and compelling storyline of war and love in 'Valiant Hearts.' 'Valiant Hearts' (iOS) is a stirring narrative adventure that weaves together the stories of World War I soldiers. With hand-drawn art and the slower pace of a graphic novel, it's great for when you're in the mood for an app with a little more emotional power. If online ordering is too much for you, try 'Push For Pizza.' 'Push For Pizza' only asks for your info and preferences once. After that, all you have to do is literally push the big red pizza button and a pizza will arrive shortly at your door. Even the tip is taken care of. (Note: The app is currently being overhauled, but should be available shortly, according to its founders.) Never miss another of Reddit's famous AMA interviews with the 'Ask Me Anything' app. Everyone from Woody Harrelson, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and President Obama have participated in Reddit's popular AMA interviews, where commenters can submit questions. The 'Ask Me Anything' app (iOS, Android) makes navigating these interviews far easier than following along on the website, alerting you to new AMAs and allowing you to explore past ones too. Experience an all-new Angry Birds adventure with 'Angry Birds Stella' 'Angry Birds Stella' (iOS, Android) features a female-centric storyline along with new graphics, animations, and superpowers. With 120 levels to explore, it will keep you busy for a while. Tired of only watching football? Create your own NFL team with 'Madden NFL Mobile.' New year, new Madden game -- and 'Madden NFL Mobile' (iOS, Android) is back with a new game fine-tuned for mobile. You can build up a team of past and current players, compete against your friends, and play your way to the Super Bowl. 'Star Wars: Commander' is like 'Clash of Clans' set in a galaxy far, far away. 'Star Wars: Commander' (iOS) is a real-time strategy game that lets you choose whether to fight for the Rebel Alliance or side with the Galactic Empire. You can fortify your own base, team up with friends, and invade other enemy bases using TIE fighters or other legendary heroes such as Han Solo, Princess Leia, and Chewbacca.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.