ATTENTION MEN! These 12 Guys Actually Know How To Dress Themselves

Yes you. The guy reading this right now. We’re talking to you as you sit there in your slightly off-colour socks with your scratched up belt looping too far out of place.



It has come to our attention that some men do not know how to dress themselves, but with simple instruction and some tweaks, it would not be hard for them to get it right.

The current minimal effort being put forth by men to dress themselves beyond “meh” is leading to a style failure of epic proportions with everyday professional men – both inside and out of the office.

You professional men should care about how you dress, because expectations are getting higher. And just for you we’ve decided to put together a show-and-tell list of men that have impeccable style. These are the guys who know how to dress.

Let these stylish men be your guides. Follow them through the dark of night and into the dawn of matching socks.

Not all of these names are widely recognisable, and not all these styles are going to be right for you, but pay attention to the fit, colour coordination and the themes behind matching the right items of clothing for good effect.

For more illustration and advice for style points, search their names. Spend some time Googling. YouTubeing. Study. Learn.

Impress.

Nick Wooster

Every man should know who Nick Wooster is. Period. Formerly at GQ and JC Penny, Wooster not only looks great in everything from casual wear to suits with awesome twists, but he also has a bunch of interesting YouTube videos about fashion you can watch.

He’ll give you advice. Take it.

Hamish Bowles

Hamish Bowles is Vogue’s International Editor at Large. He’s daring, yes, and maybe that’s not your thing, but he will teach you how to properly use a pocket square.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry keeps it clean and simple. Perfectly cut suits, solid colours, button downs. If you’re not the kind of guy that wants to rock the boat, you should pay attention to what he throws on. Harry makes it look easy.

Andre Balazs

Not everyone can be a hotelier with properties in the hottest cities in the world, we get that. However, if you want to see how classic style with a bit of flare is done, Balazs is your man. He’s the king of the casual suit with no tie, and the perfect fitting jacket.

Ozwald Boateng

If you ever in your life have considered looking like a gentleman, you must know Ozwald Boateng. The British designer learned how to cut cloth from his girlfriend when he was 16, and eventually opened a shop on London’s famous Savile Road. He’s known for clean, modern suiting, and Sundance even made an 8 part documentary about him called House of Boateng.

David Beckham

This man can wear anything — suits, tuxes, sweats, tees. Watch him closely, because he always has a perfect fit.

Sergio Ermotti

Sergio Ermotti is the CEO of UBS and his suits are flawless.

Adrian Grenier

Grenier doesn’t deviate much from the t-shirt and jeans and that’s totally fine. Why? Because his clothes actually fit him and some of his t-shirts are pretty cool.

Aziz Ansari

Do not laugh. This comedian has great taste in clothing. He’s a performer, so obviously his outfits may be a little louder than your average dude would like, but he always pulls them off. Always. Cool colours, the right cut for his size, and awesome textures — TREAT YO’SELF!

Frank Muytjens

Muytjens is the menswear designer for J Crew.

I think we’re done here.

Mick Jagger

Jagger now, Jagger then — it doesn’t matter. His sense of style is impeccable. For all you ‘I-don’t-care-I-love-it’ types out there, follow Jagger. He makes scarves look Rock n’ Roll.

Joseph Gordon Levitt

This actor has come along way from his tragic long hair during ‘3rd Rock From The Sun’. Now he’s all grown up and makes awesome decisions about suits, tees, and just about anything else guys put on their bodies.

So there you go. Take cues from these guys, notice what they’re doing, and slowly you’ll see their style improving your life.

You’re welcome.

