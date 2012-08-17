12 Stellar Homes You Can Buy For $150,000 Or Less

Photo: Zillow
As the housing market recovers, today’s home buyers are facing rising home values along with a major lack of inventory, according to a recent report by the National Association of Realtors®.
Today’s median asking price in the U.S. is $181,500, but where consumers are left wanting is homes that fall even further below that price point.
With help from real estate tracker Zillow.com, we’ve rounded up a list of great homes that are currently listed for less than $150,000––with mortgages under $550/month*. They’re enough to make any cash-strapped renter second-guess their digs.
*Mortgage rates were estimated based on a 30-year fixed rate and 20 per cent downpayment.
This story was originally published by Zillow.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or position of Zillow.
Est. mortgage: $544
Beds: 3
Baths: 1
Sq. ft.: 1,084
Lot: 0.20 acres
Year built: 1900
This turn-of-the-century Victorian Farmhouse has all of its original charm, though 'every owner has put their stamp on it,' according to its listing. For the price, you get a formal dining room, living room, and a private backyard.
Est. mortgage: $544
Beds: 3
Baths: 2
Sq. ft.: 1,540
Lot: 0.17 acres
Year built: 1983
Swimming pools may not be the quickest way to get your house sold these days, but that's excellent news for buyers. It means you can get this three-bedroom Texan home with an in-ground pool (and diving board) at a below-average asking price.
Est. mortgage: $526
Beds: 2
Baths: 1
Sq. ft.: 780
Lot: 0.11 acres
Year built: 1956
Apart from locking in an awesome street address (912 Tinkerbell Ave.), families would love this quaint home's proximity to local schools.
Est. mortgage: $544
Beds: 2
Baths: 2
Sq. ft.: 1,100
Lot: 0.23 acres
Year built: 1962
It's what's inside that makes this a great deal. The home boasts 'wood laminate flooring, low pile carpet, wide hall, vinyl windows, cook top/oven' all on a 'super large lot,' according to its listing.
Est. mortgage: $544
Beds: 4
Baths: 3
Sq. ft.: 3,000
Lot: 0.47 acres
Year built: 1978
For a four-bedroom home with not one but two master bedrooms, $149,900 isn't shabby. Bonus: 'Cozy screened in porch overlooking a peaceful landscaped yard,' with a one-year home warranty included.
Est. mortgage: $544
Beds: 4
Baths: 2
Sq. ft.: 2,615
Lot: 3.22 acres
Year built: 2001
Built by the owners, this four-bedroom home is great for someone looking to escape the prying eyes of neighbours. Bonus perks: 'master bath with jetted tub, heated sun porch overlooking shaded backyard,' per its listing.
Est. mortgage: $541
Beds: 1
Baths: 0.75
Sq. ft.: 720
Lot: 0.32 acres
Year built: 1947
The home may not be brand new, but its view sets it apart from the pack: 'Partial valley and Olympic mountain views from top side of property. Nestled on a huge lot with mature landscaping,' per its listing.
Est. mortgage: $544
Beds: 2
Baths: 1
Sq. ft.: 1,314
Lot: 0.25 acres
Year built: 1956
This two-bedroom rancher is move-in ready, which would give eager buyers peace of mind. It also comes with a 'formal living room, updated eat-in kitchen' and 'deck for entertaining.' Bonus: one-car garage.
Est. mortgage: $573
Beds: 2
Baths: 1
Sq. ft.: 722
Lot: 0.15 acres
Spacious front yard aside, this 'cute Chaffee Park' starter home is super close to parks and a recreational centre. Bonus: The 'refinished wood floors.'
Est. mortgage: $544
Beds: 3
Baths: 2
Sq. ft.: 1,886
Lot: 0.38 acres
Year built: 1978
This ranch-style home with 'spacious rooms and formal living and dining rooms' would be great for commuters given its proximity to the nearest interstate. Bonus: 'Cozy great room with warm hardwoods and a fireplace focal point.'
Est. mortgage: $544
Beds: 2
Baths: 2
Sq. ft: 1,701
Lot: --
Year built: --
Tucked inside a gated community, this single family home comes with tons of space. The master bedroom is 17 x 13 with an additional 9 x 8 sitting area. Bonus: Two walk-in closets, plus access to a club house with an 'outdoor heated pool, indoor pool, exercise room, craft rooms, large screen TV, bar and food service.'
Est. mortgage: Not listed
Beds: 3
Baths: 1.24
Sq. ft.: 1,296
Lot: --
Year built: 1954
Perks: 'Newer roof, recently painted siding, refinished hardwood floors, and freshly painted lower level.' It's also move-in ready.
