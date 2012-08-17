12 Stellar Homes You Can Buy For $150,000 Or Less

Photo: Zillow

As the housing market recovers, today’s home buyers are facing rising home values along with a major lack of inventory, according to a recent report by the National Association of Realtors®.

Click here to see what $150K can buy >

Today’s median asking price in the U.S. is $181,500, but where consumers are left wanting is homes that fall even further below that price point.



With help from real estate tracker Zillow.com, we’ve rounded up a list of great homes that are currently listed for less than $150,000––with mortgages under $550/month*. They’re enough to make any cash-strapped renter second-guess their digs.

*Mortgage rates were estimated based on a 30-year fixed rate and 20 per cent downpayment.

This story was originally published by Zillow.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or position of Zillow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.