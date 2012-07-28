12 CEOs Who Embarrassed Themselves Right Off Of Wall Street

Photo: AP

If you’re looking for signs that not all is well on Wall Street, you don’t need to dig deep. In the last couple of years we’ve watched the ground shifting right at the top, as bank CEOs come and go.Just this week, Nomura’s Kenichi Watanabe resigned over alleged insider trading going on at his bank.



He has plenty of company. A whopping 12 big bank executives have been held accountable for their banks’ poor or corrupt performance, and have left their position of power (h/t Here Is The City).

Not all of these once banking hotshots were kicked out, but they were smart enough to know when they weren’t wanted anymore and walked away.

