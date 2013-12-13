12 Fast-Growing, High-Paying Jobs In 2014

Vivian Giang

What are the hottest jobs of 2014?

CareerBuilder teamed up with Economic Modelling Specialists Intl. (EMSI) to identify the occupations that grew by at least 7% from 2010 to 2013, are projected to grow in 2014, and pay at least $US22 per hour.

“In addition to higher pay levels and solid growth rates, what many of these jobs have in common is a talent shortage,” Matt Ferguson, CEO of CareerBuilder and co-author of the book “The Talent Equation,” tells Business Insider.

“Recruitment of skilled labour in specialised areas like information technology and health care has become highly competitive.”

The list below, released on Thursday, reveals the jobs that are the fastest-growing, highest-paying for 2014:

1. Software Developers, Applications and Systems Software

What they do: Design computer programs

Total employment in 2013: 1,042,402

Job growth from
2010 to 2013: 11%

Median hourly earnings: $US45.06

2. Market Research Analysts and Marketing Specialists

What they do: Study market conditions in local, regional, or national areas

Total employment in 2013: 438,095

Job growth from
2010 to 2013: 14%

Median hourly earnings: $US29.10

3. Training and Development Specialists

What they do: Design and conduct training and development programs

Total employment in 2013: 231,898

Job growth from 2010 to 2013: 8%

Median hourly earnings: $US27.14

4. Financial Analysts

What they do: Assess the performance of stocks, bonds, and other types of investments

Total employment in 2013: 247,159

Job growth from 2010 to 2013: 7%

Median hourly earnings: $US37.34

5. Physical Therapists

What they do: Help patients who have injuries or illnesses manage their pain

Total employment in 2013: 207,132

Job growth from 2010 to 2013: 7%

Median hourly earnings: $US37.93

6. Web Developers

What they do: Create websites and help companies build a brand

Total employment in 2013: 136,921

Job growth from 2010 to 2013: 11%

Median hourly earnings: $US27.84

7. Logisticians

What they do: Analyze and coordinate the supply chain organisation

Total employment in 2013: 127,892

Job growth from 2010 to 2013: 10%

Median hourly earnings: $US35.08

8. Database Administrators

What they do: Use software to store and organise data, such as financial information and customer shipping records

Total employment in 2013: 119,676

Job growth from 2010 to 2013: 10%

Median hourly earnings: $US37.39

9. Meeting, Convention and Event Planners

What they do: Coordinate meetings and events

Total employment in 2013: 87,082

Job growth from 2010 to 2013: 14%

Median hourly earnings: $US22.56

10. Interpreters and Translators

What they do: Convert information from one language to another

Total employment in 2013: 69,887

Job growth from 2010 to 2013: 14%

Median hourly earnings: $US22.39

11. Petroleum Engineers

What they do: Design and develop methods for extracting oil and gas from deposits below the earth’s surface

Total employment in 2013: 40,733

Job growth from 2010 to 2013: 21%

Median hourly earnings: $US63.67

12. Information Security Analysts

What they do: Plan, implement, upgrade, or monitor security measures for the protection of computer networks and information

Total employment in 2013: 75,995

Job growth from 2010 to 2013: 8%

Median hourly earnings: $US41.62

EMSI data is collected from more than 90 federal and state sources, such as the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, the U.S. Census Bureau, and state labour departments.

