See What Testosterone Does To The Body

Photo: YouTube

Wall Street is a place of dramatic swings, combative personalities and tons of risk. No shocker, then, that the men and women that work there are affected by a little chemical called testosterone.Testosterone is hormone that is secreted into the body and is the genetic driver to the growth and maturing of sexual organs and sexual identity. Higher or lower levels in evidence can be signals of fertility or sex drive in men and menstruation issues for women. Increased levels in men are also useful in the building of muscle mass.



In terms of Wall Street, Scientists have found that Wall Street men tend to have higher levels of the stuff, and according to reports, if bankers feel like they need more, they may even undergo treatment to up their levels of the hormone.

So it’s important that we all know what it is and make sure we know how to use it, and not abuse it.

*Thorton McHenry and Katya Wachtel also contributed to the reporting of this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.