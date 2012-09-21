12 Fantasy Football Tips For Week 3

Photo: AP

The third week of fantasy football gets underway when the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants square off on Thursday night.Certain players have begun to get on their owners’ bad side with consecutive terrible performances, while others have exceeded expectations.



It’s important to know when act on those emotions or play it cool. We’ve put together a list of the players we believe should crack the starting lineups for most teams at this juncture of the season, and those who should be benched.

The tips are based on a standard 10-team league format.

START: Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys Quarterback vs. TB At this point everyone knows how badly the Buccaneers were torched by Eli Manning and the Giants last weekend. I don't think we can expect that type of performance from Romo, but he has enough weapons to put up solid numbers. Season Total: 45/69, 558 yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions SIT: Matt Schaub, Houston Texans Quarterback at DEN Matt Schaub didn't put up anywhere near the numbers we came to expect in matchups against Jacksonville and Miami the last two weeks. Houston's touchdowns have come in the running game. The Broncos pass defence limited Matt Ryan to 219 yards on Monday night.

Season Total: 44/66, 466 yards, one touchdown START: Michael Bush, Chicago Bears Running Back at STL

Bush will be in line to get the start assuming Matt Forte is unable to go with an ankle injury. He's shown that he can be a steady replacement, rushing for better than four yards per carry in both games against Indianapolis and Green Bay. Season Total: 26 carries, 92 yards, two touchdowns SIT: Chris Johnson, Tennessee Titans Running Back vs. DET This may be Johnson's last chance to prove himself before a daunting portion of the schedule takes form. Detroit has yielded 112 rushing yards per game in two weeks. Still, start him at your own risk. Season Total: 19 carries, 21 yards Eight catches, 58 yards START: Trent Richardson, Cleveland Browns Running Back vs. BUF Cleveland has displayed a clear determination to get Richardson the ball. Owners were worried after his week 1 performance against Philadelphia, but he bounced back extremely well against a lesser Bengals defence. He also present rookie quarterback Brandon Weeden with a nice safety valve in the passing game. Season Total: 38 carries, 148 yards, one touchdown Five catches, 41 yards, one touchdown SIT: Steven Jackson, St. Louis Rams Running Back at CHI The oft-injured Jackson is battling a groin injury and has missed all of the Ram's practices thus far this week. The Rams go up against the Bears top-10 run defence on the road Sunday. Season Total: 30 rushes, 111 yards, no touchdowns Four catches, 31 yards START: Reggie Wayne, Indianapolis Colts Wide Receiver vs. JAX Andrew Luck is looking in Wayne's direction a whole lot in the early going. Wayne was targeted 25 times out of Luck's 76 total pass attempts (32.9 per cent), and is playing similar to the way we had come to expect prior to last season. Season Total: 15 receptions, 206 yards, one touchdown SIT: Vincent Jackson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DAL Vincent Jackson is a fantasy wide receiver that consistently has wavering performances throughout the season. The Cowboys present a tough matchup in the secondary with Brandon Carr and rookie Morris Claiborne. Season Total: Nine catches, 175 yards, one touchdown START: Marques Colston, New Orleans Wide Receiver vs. KC Colston has been saddled with a foot injury that has limited him in practice this week. But he's likely to play against a weak Kansas City pass defence. The Saints live-and-die by the pass and Colston has had several touchdown chances in the first two weeks. Season Total: Seven catches, 120 yards SIT: Greg Jennings, Green Bay Wide Receiver at SEA Jennings is still being hampered by a groin injury that kept him out of last week's game against the Bears. The Seattle defence has flown under the radar in two games and is even better with the 12th man on their side. Season Total (one game): Five catches, 34 yards START: Brent Celek, Philadelphia Eagles Tight End at ARI He's been Michael Vick's favourite target with both Desean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin ailing. He's been targeted 19 times but hasn't score yet. That should change soon. Season Total: 12 catches, 222 yards, no touchdowns BONUS START: Martellus Bennett, New York Giants Tight End at CAR Bennett is tied with Jimmy Graham for the most red zone targets (5) among tight ends this season. The Panthers are coming off a game in which they yielded 71 yards and a score to Graham. Season Total: Nine receptions, 112 yards, two touchdowns More NFL NFL Power Rankings: Here's Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week Three >

