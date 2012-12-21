12 Fantasy Football Tips For Week 16

Photo: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

It’s another huge week in fantasy football with league semifinals or the finals kicking off on Saturday night.With your league title on the line, we’ve assembled a list of the players that we think you push you over the top or could be a liability this week.



As always, the advice is based on standard 10-team leagues.

START: Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys Quarterback vs. NO There's a lot of upside in playing Romo against the Saints defence this week. Over the last four weeks, Romo has passed for more than 300 yards in three of those games and is averaging two scores per game. He'll need a big performance to keep the Cowboys' playoff hopes alive, and there's no better matchup for that than the Saints. SIT: Eli Manning, New York Giants Quarterback at BAL The Ravens have been a tough matchup for fantasy quarterbacks this season, never conceding more than one throwing touchdown in a week. Manning will probably have a better game than he did against Atlanta last week, but the difficult task at hand outweighs his potential this week. START: Reggie Bush, Miami Dolphins Running Back vs BUF Bush got 20 carries for the first time since Week 2 last weekend, and made the most of them, running for 102 yards. With Daniel Thomas sidelined, Bush should continue to get consistent touches for the Dolphins. And the matchup is there for continued success, with Buffalo giving up the most touchdowns (16) to opposing running backs this year. SIT: Mikel Leshoure, Detroit Lions Running Back vs ATL To trust or not to trust? On one hand, Leshoure has proven to be a touchdown-scoring machine with four touchdowns in the last six weeks, but he simply doesn't run for many yards with only one game with more than 57 yards during that span. If Atlanta is able to keep Detroit away from the goal line, Leshoure owners could be in for a rude awakening. START: Vick Ballard, Indianapolis Colts Running Back at KC Ballard has ratcheted up his play over the last three weeks as the Colts offence has begun finding good balance. Ballard has 10 fantasy points or more in the last three weeks, and is giving the coaching staff the confidence to keep giving him the ball. In Kansas City against the 27th-ranked run defence, Ballard has the potential for a field day. SIT: LaSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles Running Back vs. WSH And sit Bryce Brown too. Fantasy owners get McCoy back with his first start back from a concussion, but don't be hasty, McCoy will still be splitting carries with Brown. It normally takes a little while for running backs to get back in the groove as well. Brown hasn't given us much confidence in recent weeks either, going for 40 yards on just 28 carries in the last two weeks. START: Mike Wallace, Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver vs. CIN Wallace owners have been pleased with his performance since Ben Roethlisberger returned under centre. He caught two touchdown passes against San Diego and had four catches for 95 yards against the daunting Cowboys secondary last week. He continues to be a threat to find the end zone. SIT: T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts Wide Receiver at KC Hilton has quality stats in recent weeks, but he's also very reliant on the big play to pad those stats. He's only secured five catches in the last two weeks, which is cause for concern. The Chiefs secondary is better than most people give them credit for, allowing just 216 yards per game through the air. START: Cecil Shorts, Jacksonville Jaguars Wide Receiver vs NE Shorts has been one of the lone bright spots for the Jaguars this season with nine games of more than 70 yards and four with more than 100. He was absent last week, but returns this weekend against the pedestrian Patriots pass defence. Expect the Jaguars to be throwing often and Shorts to reap the rewards. SIT: Danario Alexander, San Diego Chargers Wide Receiver at NYJ He's been an absolute stud since joining the fray in San Diego, never catching less than five passes for 74 yards in five straight weeks, until last week. He was held without a catch on three targets against Carolina. Things will be even tougher against the Jets secondary this weekend, who have yielded the fewest total yards to receivers this season. START: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers Tight End vs. OAK Olsen has emerged as Cam Newton's second favourite target in the latter half of the season with four of his five touchdowns coming in the last six weeks. He's been consistent too, never catching fewer than 40 yards during that stretch. SIT: Brandon Myers, Oakland Raiders Tight End at CAR Confidence is dwindling in Myers after two straight games with less than two catches and 20 yards. He was only targeted six times as well, adding to our worries. Myers' recent struggles are a good reason to be concerned entering this weekend. More NFL NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands With Two Games Left >>

