12 Fantasy Football Tips For Week 11

The window to make your league’s fantasy football playoffs is closing rapidly with only seven weeks remaining in the regular season. The majority of those are swallowed up by the playoffs.We’ve done our best to choose the best players and matchups for you to make lineup decisions this crucial week.



The final bye weeks of the season are upon us with the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans all taking a seat for the week.

The players we’ve chosen to sit are those we believe might not have weeks up to a starter’s standards, and as always, the advice is based on 10-team standard leagues.

And make sure you lock up your line-up before Sunday morning after last weekend’sYahoo! gaffe.

START: Carson Palmer, Oakland Raiders Quarterback vs. NO With so many starting quarterbacks sidelined or banged up, Palmer is still available in several waiver wires because he's flied under the radar to this point. He deserves a look against the New Orleans pass defence, which has been an opposing quarterbacks best friend. Season Total: 230/375, 2,723 yards, 15 TDs, 9 INTs 13 carries, 28 yards, 1 TD SIT: Sam Bradford, St. Louis Rams Quarterback vs. NYJ He got favourite target Danny Amendola back last week, but if there's one thing the New York Jets do well it's defend against the pass. Bradford only has two 300-yard passing games and one game with three touchdowns this season. He's an underwhelming option this week. Season Total: 179/288, 2,072 yards, 10 TDs, 7 INTs 22 carries, 72 yards, 1 TD START: BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Cincinnati Bengals Running Back at KC Many people expected Green-Ellis to be a running back that racks up plenty of rushing touchdowns, but that hasn't been the case this season. The Chiefs have been susceptible to giving up plays in the running game over the last few weeks, giving up an average of 112.7 yards on the ground per game over the last three weeks. Season Total: 157 carries, 537 yards, 3 TDs 12 catches, 61 yards SIT: Reggie Bush, Miami Dolphins Running Back at BUF After a fumble early in last week's game against Tennessee, Bush was benched in favour of Daniel Thomas. It's definitely a cause for concern moving forward since Thomas has proven he can carry the load while Bush was ailing early on. There's a real possibility of a timeshare in the Dolphins' backfield this week. Season Total: 126 carries, 555 yards, 5 TD 21 catches, 179 yards START: Steven Jackson, St. Louis Running Back vs. NYJ What a difference a couple extra carries can make. Jackson ran the ball 29 times for 101 yards and a touchdown against the vaunted 49ers defence last week. It was a glimmer of hope for Jackson, who goes against the Jets' pedestrian run defence this week.

Season Total: 137 carries, 504 yards, 2 TDs 14 catches, 124 yards SIT: Vick Ballard, Indianapolis Colts Running Back at NE Ballard's audition for Colts starting running back was not terrible, but it wasn't enough to take prime responsibility in the backfield. Ballard and Donald Brown will split carries this weekend. Either way, the Colts offence is geared towards the pass and Ballard's value takes a hit because of it. Season Total: 89 carries, 314 yards 10 catches, 105 yards, 1 TD START: Malcom Floyd, San Diego Chargers Wide Receiver at DEN Floyd found the end zone in back-to-back weeks for the Chargers. Denver has given up a touchdown to a wideout in four straight games. Lloyd is the most reliable option for San Diego this season and he's been targeted the most (56) of any targets on the team. Season Total: 39 catches, 572 yards, 3 TDs SIT: Dwayne Bowe, Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver vs. CIN The Kansas City Chiefs offence is floundering, the quarterback play has been shoddy, and Dwayne Bowe's production has suffered because of it. That could limit him to a secondary or flex option for the rest of the season. The Bengals' underrated pass defence could also pose a problem for the Chiefs offence. Season Total: 49 catches, 626 yards, 3 TDs START: Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver at DET Nelson is expected to return from his ankle injury this week, which bodes well for fantasy owners. He was playing at an extremely high level before he went down, collecting 243 total yards and four touchdowns in two weeks. Even a small cut in production would still make for a quality fantasy start. Season Total (seven gms.): 40 catches, 532 yards, 5 TDs SIT: Michael Crabtree, San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver vs. CHI Only three wide receivers have gone for more than 100 yards in a game against the Bears, and only five have scored touchdowns. Additionally, quarterback Alex Smith will be banged up entering Monday night's game. There's two many question marks to consider Crabtree a solid start option this week. Season Total: 44 catches, 510 yards, 4 TDs START: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers Tight End vs. TB Olsen is coming off a breakout performance against the Denver Broncos, in which he collected 102 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches. The Buccaneers have given up three touchdowns to opposing tight ends in the last two weeks. Season Total: 43 catches, 497 yards, 3 TDs SIT: Brandon Pettigrew. Detroit Lions Tight End vs. GB Pettigrew is only worth a start if you're reeling at the position this week. He's been too up and down to expect consistent numbers. The Green Bay Packers boast one of the best defenses against opposing tight ends in the NFL, giving up an average of 44.7 yards per game and just three total touchdowns to them. Season Total: 42 catches, 417 yards, 2 TDs

