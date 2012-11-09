12 Fantasy Football Tips For Week 10

Photo: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

The fantasy football playoffs are now in sight with the final few weeks of the regular season coming up.The games only get more important from here on out, so we’ve provided some help with how to adjust your lineups with certain players this week.



The Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, and Washington Redskins are all idle this week.

The players we’ve chosen to sit are those we believe might not have weeks up to a starter’s standards, and as always, the advice is based on 10-team standard leagues.

START: Josh Freeman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback vs. SD Freeman has leap-frogged over several big-name quarterbacks in the fantasy ranks over the last few weeks. He's thrown 11 touchdowns in the last four weeks to just one interception and has several capable weapons supporting him. Season Total: 2,047 yards, 16 TDs, 5 INTs 23 carries, 57 yards SIT: Matt Schaub, Houston Texans Quarterback at CHI Schaub is going up against the Chicago pass defence this weekend, which is one of the most difficult matchups in the league. He's put up solid numbers lately, but the Bears defence has allowed just six throwing touchdowns and forced 17 interceptions this season. Season Total: 1,918 yards, 12 TDs, 4 INTs START: Chris Johnson, Tennessee Titans Running Back at MIA Johnson has finally etched his name in as a must-start in fantasy football with four consecutive stellar efforts against quality defenses. He continues to be weighed on more heavily in the Titans offence and has flourished because of it. Season Total: 147 carries, 436 yards, 3 TDs 23 catches, 132 yards SIT: Ryan Matthews, San Diego Chargers Running Back at TB It'll always be difficult to bench Mathews, but if you have some quality options it might not be bad to dip into your bench this weekend. Ronnie Brown and Jackie Battle have stolen away some of Mathews' touches the last few weeks and the Chargers face a fierce Bucs run defence this weekend. Season Total: 95 carries, 421 yards, 1 TD 21 catches, 145 yards START: Mikel Leshoure, Detroit Lions Running Back at MIN Leshoure is finally growing into the viable threat that we expected when he took over for Kevin Smith earlier in the year. He had his best performance of the season last week, finishing with 70 yards and three touchdowns against Jacksonville. Leshoure's growth has made him a solid No. 2 running back for your team.

Season Total: 92 carries, 375 yards, 2 TDs 20 catches, 124 yards SIT: Felix Jones, Dallas Cowboys Running Back at PHI Jones has not made the most of his opportunity taking over the starting running back position since DeMarco Murray went down. He has one touchdown and only 102 rushing yards in the last three weeks. Season Total: 58 carries, 207 yards, 2 TDs 17 catches, 181 yards START: Denarius Moore, Oakland Raiders Wide Receiver at BAL Moore has been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL, scoring at least six fantasy points in every game he's played this season. With Darren McFadden sidelined, Carson Palmer will be looking Moore's way more frequently. Season Total: 485 yards, 4 TD SIT: Hakeem Nicks, New York Giants Wide Receiver at CIN Hakeem Nicks has been battling through ailments all season long, and it seems he's been bitten by the injury bug yet again. It's his knee this time. Nicks will likely be in the lineup, but he's not the red zone threat that we'd come to expect with all his injuries. Season Total: 27 catches, 390 yards, 1 TD START: Brian Hartline, Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver vs 10 Brian Hartline was one of the most targeted receivers in the NFL until he tweaked his groin. Last week against Indianapolis, Hartline appeared to be back in form pulling down eight catches for 107 yards, while targeted 12 times. The Titans are a favourable matchup this week. Season Total: 41 catches, 662 yards, 1 TD SIT: DaSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver vs. DAL Jackson was known for hitting the big play two seasons ago, but this season, the number of times that has happened has dwindled. He had 100 yards and one touchdowns last weekend against a porous New Orleans Saints defence, but the Cowboys present a much more legitimate challenge this week.

Season Total: 37 catches, 624 yards, START: Jermaine Gresham, Cincinnati Bengals Tight End vs. NYG Gresham has been steady for the Bengals, hauling in at least four catches five times this season and never catching less than three. The Giants have fallen victim to the tight end before, giving up 17 catches to Jason Witten two weeks ago. Season Total: 34 catches, 433 yards, 2 TDs SIT: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers TE vs. Broncos When you look at Olsen's season numbers they don't look all that troubling, until you learn 187 of his yards and his only touchdown came in a two week span. He's not consistent enough to be worthy of a start this week, unless you're in a pinch. Season Total: 34 catches, 395 yards, one touchdown More NFL NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where Every Team Stands Going Into Week 10 >>

