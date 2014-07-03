The 12 Most Over-The-Top Weddings In Tech

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images, GeographBot/Wikimedia Commons Elon Musk and Talulah Riley celebrated their marriage in a Scottish castle.

Wedding season is upon us, and with it come tales of extravagant, multimillion-dollar celebrity marriages.

Wealthy tech executives are no exception to the rule. From top-secret ceremonies on private islands to wild entrances by helicopter, these millionaires sure know how to throw a party.

We’ve ranked the most over-the-top tech weddings here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.