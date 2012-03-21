12 Successful Entrepreneurs Reveal Their Best Tips For Startups

This post originally appeared at Entrepreneur.



The most successful entrepreneurs have faced the same challenges that startups are grappling with today.

There are lessons learned that can help anyone who is starting a business.

Here, we offer a dozen of the best business tips from the entrepreneurs behind the big ideas in ‘Trep Talk— from picking a market to executing on your idea, plus how to determine whether you’re really creating a viable business.

