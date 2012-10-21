12 Long-Dead Brands That Are Ripe For Resurrection

Photo: Bandzoogle
There’s a difference between having a good brand and having a good business.Many a beloved household name — Tower Records, Circuit City — has ended its life inside bankruptcy court.
But bankruptcy isn’t always the end of the road.
Take Converse for instance, which filed for bankruptcy in 2001 and was bought by Nike and turned into the thriving brand it is today.
Here are 12 of the most memorable brands in a similar position — they’re defunct, but probably more valuable than the dead companies who made them.
Founded: 1927
Filed for Bankruptcy: 1991
Pan Am was once the largest international air carrier in the United States, an industry innovator having been the first airline to implement the widespread use of computerized reservation systems and jumbo jets.
The airline never recovered from the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, and the 1990-91 Gulf War that came on its heels.
It has been more than 20 years since the company has serviced a single aeroplane, but its logo lives on in the form of purses, t-shirts, and even as the subject of a television series on ABC starring Christina Ricci.
Founded: 1960
Filed for Bankruptcy: 2004
Tower Records invented the concept of the music mega-store. The bankruptcy was the result of excessive debt, music piracy and iTunes. But the legacy of the store will live forever as a phantom in the shape of the movie 'Empire Records,' which was written by a former Tower Records employee.
Founded: 1937
Filed for Bankruptcy: 2001
The pioneer of Instamatic cameras is now nothing more than a filter option on your smartphone photo app. Unfortunately, the company was not quick enough to jump on the digital bandwagon, waiting until 2008 to switch product production to digital only. In the last two years, Polaroid has struggled to find ways to stay relevant, first by hiring Lady Gaga as a creative director for a specialty line of cameras, and second by creating an Instagram-like app called Polamatic.
Founded: 1901
Filed for Bankruptcy: 1987
'Texaco with Techron' was the company's claim to fame. The oil company merged with Chevron in 2001. Initially called ChevronTexaco, in 2005 Chevron dropped the Texaco, and ever since the company has been running as a Chevron retail brand. At this point, there are very few Texaco gas stations still operating, most have been converted to Chevrons.
But everyone remembers the star-T name and logo.
Ritz Camera centres — The company still operates an online store, but the services and products are just a skeleton of what it used to be.
Founded: 1918
Filed for Bankruptcy: 2009 and again in 2012
Ritz was once the largest specialty camera shop in the country, but today it's a small specialty online retailer. Like many of the other companies on this list, the primary challenge facing Ritz Camera was its inability to shift into a digital world. As of this year, the family-owned business has closed the doors on all of its 137 retail locations, according to Bloomberg.
But no matter, whenever anyone sees that logo, they are immediately taken back to the malls they grew up shopping in.
Founded: 1918
Filed for Bankruptcy: 1999
Before being bought out by the South Korean company LG Electronics, Zenith was one of the largest manufacturers of radios and televisions in the U.S. Today, most people just remember the logo. Meanwhile, the entire Zenith operation has been folded into LG Electronics, no longer the name brand it once was.
Founded: 1949
Filed for Bankruptcy: 2008
Once the No.2 electronics retailer (behind Best Buy), Circuit City achieved the impossible: In an era where more Americans than ever before fell in love with new electronic gadgets, it went bankrupt selling them.
The stores' facades remain memorable ... which is why they're turning into restaurants!
Founded: 1969
Closed U.S. Domestic Ground and Air Operations: 2008
The German company, Deutsche Post, known as DHL here in the U.S., just couldn't cut it against major competitors like FedEx, Corp. and UPS, Inc. DHL was eventually forced to close the doors on most of its U.S. domestic air and ground operation hubs, and lay off over 15,000 employees.
DHL currently has international shipping operations in several locations throughout the U.S.
Founded: 1971
Filed for Bankruptcy: 2011
Unlike Barnes & Noble, the 40-year-old, mega-bookstore Borders, was unable to make a successful transition to the new business of digital and online books. By the end of 2011 Borders closed all of its retail locations and sold off its customer loyalty list, which included millions of names, email and physical addresses, phone numbers, and purchase information, to Barnes & Noble for $13.9 million.
The Sharper Image — Products are still sold using the Sharper Image licence, but the company itself no longer sells anything.
Founded: 1977
Filed for Bankruptcy: 2008
Who didn't love to go hang out in The Sharper Image store and play with all the gadgets? Apparently, a lot of people, because starting back in 2004, The Sharper Image's sales began to drastically fall, as they lost pace with major competitors like Best Buy. The company tried to revive itself by introducing risky, original products, but that ultimately failed, according to The New York Times. The Sharper Image name is now licensed as a product brand to sell products through third party retailers, like Bed Bath & Beyond. Which means this company is literally worth less than its logo.
Founded: 1985
Filed for Bankruptcy: 2010
$1 billion in debt
The smell of popcorn. The endless aisles. The arguments with your friends over what to rent. Long gone are the days of spending a Friday night at your local Blockbuster. Now we skip right to Netflix's website and stream a movie in minutes without ever having to leave our homes. While you won't see any more Blockbuster retail locations, you can still see the famous logo on their website where they house an online subscription version of the company that functions similarly to Netflix.
Founded: 1998
Closed: 2000
Pet.com, the online pet supply company, was one of the most famous dot com companies to fold under the weight of the crisis of 2000. The company went from an IPO on the NASDAQ to liquidation in just over 250 days. Today, the Pets.com URL routes directly to PetSmart's webpage. But surely there's life left in the sock puppet mascot, designed by TBWAChiatDay in San Francisco.
