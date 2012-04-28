12 Big European Issues That Should Keep You Up At Night

Photo: Mary Margret on Flickr

The markets face a landmark week ahead, and much of that excitement comes from Europe.A meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday, we’ll have elections in Greece and France that could decide whether there will be ongoing support for the German-led way the crisis is being handled. Not to mention the nagging threat that Moody’s will begin a string of bank downgrades, beginning with Italian banks sometime early this month.



The crisis appears to have entered into a new phase recently, where overwhelming amounts of liquidity have diminished the immediate risks of Spain, Italy, and Portugal going illiquid.

Even so, the success of EU leaders to promote growth and impose sustainable reforms could determine whether or not the eurozone as we know it lives or dies.

