11 Creative And Foolproof Ways To Make A Million Dollars

What Kickstarter and Indiegogo are: Crowdfunding sites that let people submit their ideas for projects or inventions. If the community likes the ideas, they can contribute money to the cause to help it come to life.

Cost: $US0 to set up the Kickstarter or Indiegogo page, although creating a video and visuals could eat up some marketing dollars.

Million-dollar maths: On Kickstarter and Indiegogo, you set a goal of how much money you'd like to raise from the community for your invention (example: '$1 million'). You can exceed that goal, too. On Kickstarter, you must reach your goal to collect the community's money. Kickstarter takes about 5%. On Indiegogo, you collect the money, no matter how much is raised.

Who did it: Many people have raised over $US1 million for their startup ideas on both crowdfunding sites. They don't get to pocket the money, though. Instead, they're supposed to use the funds to bring the product to market, although many products never end up being mass produced. One of the most successful Kickstarter campaigns ever was the Pebble Watch, which raised $US10 million in just a few weeks and arguably persuaded tech giants such as Samsung and Apple to create rival smartwatches.