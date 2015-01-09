12 Crazy Ways Apple Could Spend Its Massive War Chest

Apple has a huge pile of cash.

The company had $US155 billion laying around as of its last earnings report.

Apple doesn’t usually make big acquisitions. That’s what made buying Beats last year so surprising.

Here are some other crazy ideas that Apple could pursue with its cash hoard.

We've written before about Apple buying Tesla. Apple's supply-chain expertise could help meet demand for its sexy electric cars. Plus, Apple would get Elon Musk, one of the most interesting visionaries in tech. Check out Jay's story here. Apple could start building out high-speed broadband to the home, like Google is doing with Google Fibre. It's hard for a technology company like Apple to change how TV works because so many people get their internet access from cable companies who don't particularly want to disrupt their current business. So why not bypass them? Apple could buy TV rights for major sporting leagues like England's Premier League or the National Football League in the US, then broadcast them exclusively through Apple TV. Netflix has a lot of devoted fans who pay a monthly subscription to stream TV shows and movies. Apple could snap up all those fans and get exclusive rights to Netflix original content like 'Orange is the New Black.' If it really wants great content, Apple could buy HBO -- if Time-Warner is willing to sell it. For that matter, Time-Warner's market cap is only about $70 billion. That would get it CNN, Warner Music, and tons of other audio and video content. If Comcast can buy NBC, why couldn't Apple make a similar big content splash? Former Apple engineer Patrick Gibson has argued that Apple should buy Twitter to improve its web services. It would essentially be a massive acqui-hire. The social network would be an added bonus. Blogger John Gruber suggested in 2012 that Apple buy Dropbox. It's a core part of many people's workflow on their iPads and iPhones. Plus, Dropbox has a lot of engineers who understand how to build a huge-scale web service that just works. Apple could use a company like Foursquare -- which is working on a location-based recommendation service -- to revitalize Apple Maps. Apple design chief Jony Ive has complained that Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi rips off its designs. Why doesn't Apple just buy Xiaomi, then? It could be an independent subsidiary that would continue eating away at Samsung's market share in Asia. Jawbone might fit right into Apple's hardware plans. Apple could rebrand Jawbone's Jambox speakers as Beats and use its wearable tech to help power the Apple Watch. Apple could splurge to build out a smart appliance unit. Internet-connected appliances will be huge in the next decade. Apple has the engineers and designers to make them amazing. Now that you've seen some ideas for Apple's cash, check out how much its employees get paid Here's What You Can Earn Working At Apple>>

