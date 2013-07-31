12 Amazing Facts About Amazon's Role In The Economy That Show Why Obama Spoke There

President Barack Obama gave the second of seven major economic policy speeches this summer today at the Amazon Fulfillment centre in



Chattanooga, Tennessee.This comes only a day after Amazon announced that it is adding 7,000 jobs, 5,000 of which will be at its distribution centres.

As the largest online retailer in the world, Amazon obviously has a major economic impact here in the states.

The fact that it does so while also creating thousands of jobs (tens of thousands during the holiday season) makes it an obvious example for President Obama to point to when looking at how government and private enterprise can work together to get out of the jobs hole that we’ve been in for the last half-decade.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

