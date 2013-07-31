12 Amazing Facts About Amazon's Role In The Economy That Show Why Obama Spoke There

Kyle Russell
Barack Obama Tennessee speech

President Barack Obama gave the second of seven major economic policy speeches this summer today at the Amazon Fulfillment centre in 

Chattanooga, Tennessee.This comes only a day after Amazon announced that it is adding 7,000 jobs, 5,000 of which will be at its distribution centres. 

As the largest online retailer in the world, Amazon obviously has a major economic impact here in the states.

The fact that it does so while also creating thousands of jobs (tens of thousands during the holiday season) makes it an obvious example for President Obama to point to when looking at how government and private enterprise can work together to get out of the jobs hole that we’ve been in for the last half-decade.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

This Phoenix, Arizona-based fulfillment centre could contain 28 football fields.

Last Cyber Monday, Amazon sold more than 200 items per second.

Amazon brought in 50,000 additional employees for its insane holiday season last year.

Here's a worker picking items from the shelf. She's one of the 70,000 employees working at Amazon's U.S.-based fulfillment centres last year during the holidays.

Two items in the 1.2 million square-foot fulfillment centre might be miles apart.

Amazon employees ride on tricycles to get to faraway items.

Your average fulfillment centre employee gets paid between $11 and $14 per hour.

Here's a worker sending off items on the conveyor belt for packing and shipping. She's one of the 2,000 employees that worked on Cyber Monday to ship out orders.

The record for most items moved from the shelves to the loading docks in one week is 2,086,548.

These conveyor belts have to move items through the centres at speeds of about 20 mph.

Amazon owns 10 per cent of North American e-commerce. Office Depot, Stapes, Apple, Dell, Walmart, Sears, and Liberty all own another 10 per cent of the market - combined.

Source: FrugalDad

Last year, when Amazon's site went down for 49 minutes the company missed sales of nearly $5.7 million.

Source: Wired

Amazon made it, Apple and Google didn't ...

Click here to see America's best-perceived brands >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.