12 crazy concept cars already unveiled in 2017

The Geneva Motor Show opened to the public Thursday, which means a host of new, wild concept cars.

Concept cars allow automakers to experiment with new designs without worrying about sales and, often, practicality. It’s a way for companies to experiment with the future of mobility and figure out which features to incorporate in production cars of the future.

Scroll down to see the wildest concepts cars already unveiled in 2017:

The Pop.Up can easily unhook from its chassis for a drone can pick it up with ease. The autonomous drone is powered by 8 rotors. Airbus There's no word on if we'll ever see the Pop.Up become a reality, but it does speak to Airbus' plan to build Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) vehicles for urban transit. 2. Volkswagen Group unveiled a self-driving concept car that's more of a personal robotic assistant at the Geneva Motor Show this week. Called Sedric, the car's artificial intelligence will allow it to find its own parking spot, drop kids off at an extracurricular activity, and pick up packages Volkswagen Group 1. Sedric has a high-tech windshield with giant OLED eyes, black swing doors, and no driver controls. It comes with an external button so owners can hail it at a whim. Volkswagen Group 3. Toyota's i-TRIL concept made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show. The two-seater is meant as an alternative to motorcycles and public transit for those looking to zip around in something smaller. Toyota The concept features Toyota's Active Lean technology that adjusts the vehicle's wheels automatically to improve manoeuvrability. It has an aspiring range of 200 kilometers (124 miles.) Toyota 4. Fiat Chrysler unveiled a concept car geared for high-tech millennials at CES this year. The car isn't all that eye-catching purely from an aesthetic perspective. It's large, boxy, and heavy looking... Screenshot ...But the car is really meant to showcase the tech millennials are looking for inside a car, FCA said. It's electric with 250 miles of range and gets just over 50% of its charge back in under 20 minutes with a DC Fast Charger. FCA It also comes with lidar and sensors to handle Level 3 autonomous driving, meaning it can handle urban environments, but still requires human oversight. Screenshot 5. As for an even crazier concept car, Rinspeed showed off its Oasis car at CES. The vehicle has an actual garden, complete with Bonsai trees and radishes. Rinspeed The garden is tucked right behind the windshield. Rinspeed Inside, the car has a massive touchscreen display from Harman that comes with voice and gesture control. The concept can also alert you of upcoming obstacles with a heads-up display on the windshield. Rinspeed Rinspeed envisions the vehicle being used on a ride-sharing setting, where a person can select which passenger to ride with through a Tinder-like app. You can read more about the car here. 6. Honda first showed teaser images of its NeuV concept car in December, but it officially made its debut at CES. Honda Honda said the car is self-driving and electric, but didn't share any detail specifications on those fronts. Business Insider/Cadie Thompson The concept comes with artificial intelligence that can 'read human emotions' to improve the driving experience. Business Insider/Cadie Thompson You can read more about the car here. Volkswagen said the vehicle is equipped with lidar, radar, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors, making it fully autonomous. Volkswagen The concept also comes with other innovative features, like a tablet you can remove from the console and use outside. The driver can also open the car by approaching it with his or her smartphone. Volkswagen You can read more about the microbus concept here. 8. Toyota showed off a concept car at CES that wants to be your best friend (sort of like Honda's NeuV). The vehicle has an AI assistant named Yui that's designed to engage you in tasks, like conversation, so you stay aware while driving. Toyota The concept doesn't have any touchscreens, but comes with a heads-up display. Toyota It also comes with other fun touches, like scissor doors and headlights that can wink at you. You can read more about Toyota's concept car here. 9. BMW's latest concept car is solely meant to display the automaker's vision for car interiors of the future. The idea is with fully self-driving cars, you can have spacious and homey interiors. Cadie Thompson/Business Insider There's even room for a bookshelf! Cadie Thompson/Business Insider The concept also comes with a massive display for sitting back and relaxing when your car drives for you. Cadie Thompson/Business Insider You can read more about the concept here. 10. Nissan showed off its VMotion concept at the Detroit Auto Show. It has a very stunning, geometrical design. Nissan Check out those scissor doors! Nissan The vehicle showcases Nissan's ProPilot system that allows vehicles to drive autonomously on highways at speeds up to 62 mph. Nissan Inside, there's a massive, horizontal display that consolidates the driver's instrument and infotainment center. Nissan You can take a closer look at the VMotion here. 11. Citroen unveiled its C-Aircross concept SUV earlier in February. Citroen said it purposefully went for a 'modern' body style with curved lines and strong splashes of colour. Citroen It comes with a full-colour heads-up display and a single spoke steering wheel. Citroen Cameras replace the two sideview mirrors to stream surrounding views directly on the rearview mirror. The concept also comes with a panoramic sunroof. Citroen 12. Volkswagen unveiled a concept of its large SUV the Atlas in February. The concept comes with a cargo box that can expand into a 17.7 cubic-foot container. VW It has three rows of seats to fit seven passengers. VW There's plenty of room in the trunk for a weekend getaway! VW

