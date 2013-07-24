12 Cool Things You Can Do With Apple TV

The third-generation
Apple TV has been well-received so far, and its capabilities keep expanding.It works great, is easy to set up, and now features content from Netflix, Hulu Plus, YouTube, HBO GO, and Watch ESPN.
For now, it’s the best way to experience Apple’s vision of what TV should be.
We put together 12 tips for your Apple TV that will open it up to more content, stream video faster, and let you control it all with your phone.
The Apple TV remote is pretty lame. It's small, the buttons are too close together, and it's difficult to input text for searches in Netflix and other on-screen menus.
With the latest version of Apple's Remote app for iPhone and iPad, you can control your Apple TV over your home's WiFi network with a higher degree of control. Plus, search is a snap because you can type stuff on your device's keyboard. The free app is available for iPhone and iPad.
Already subscribing to either HBO or ESPN? Apple TV's recent addition of HBO GO gives you access to every season of every HBO show, available on demand, along with HBO movies and specials. Watch ESPN allows you to stream live ESPN straight to your Apple TV.
First, you'll want to make sure your Apple TV software is up to date, which you can check by going to Settings > General > Update Software on your Apple TV. You'll then need to make sure you have an HBO GO account or ESPN subscription. Just sign in with your cable provider's credentials.
There's currently no Jailbreak for the third-generation Apple TV. But if you have a first or second generation Apple TV, it's worth it. In fact, second-generation Apple TVs are selling for more than double the price of a brand new third generation Apple TV because of this.
A jailbroken Apple TV will let you run other kinds of apps and streaming services that aren't normally allowed by Apple.
If you have a compatible Apple TV model, it's a relatively simple process to jailbreak it if you have a Mac. Lifehacker has a great tutorial to get you started.
For those wishing to skip the jailbreaking process, or for owners of a third generation Apple TV, PlexConnect is for you.
PlexConnect lets you stream any multimedia file format to your television. There's also an iPhone and iPad app for greater functionality. Think of it as AirPlay without restrictions. Setup time is quick, and you can follow these directions over at Github.
We found this nifty app for Mac called AirFlick that lets you push any video or audio file directly to your Apple TV without jailbreaking it. It will also transcode non-iTunes files on the fly, so there's no waiting to watch. It's a good way to watch different kinds of content on your Apple TV without hacking it.
If you already have a bunch of videos on your computer that aren't compatible with iTunes, there are several programs you can use to transcode them. iMovie, which is included when you buy a new Mac, is a good start. You can also use QuickTime Pro, which is available for both Mac and PC for $29.99. HandBrake is a free app for Mac, PC, and Linux that works well too.
These will all let you dump your videos onto your iPad and then beam them to your Apple TV using AirPlay.
AirPlay Mirroring allows you to take whatever you see on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and beam it wirelessly over to your big screen TV. Directions and the list of compatible iPhone/iPad devices are available here, and the list of supported Macs here.
It's worth noting that not all apps are AirPlay compatible, as it is up to the app developers to incorporate AirPlay functionality. But it can be used to play games, show keynote presentations, or perform product demos on a regular TV.
Roxio's Toast Titanium ($79.99) software will let you access shows recorded to your TiVo and store them on your Mac. From there, you can drop the files in iTunes and stream to your Apple TV. You'll save space on your DVR and never have to worry about paying for new shows from iTunes.
Out of the box, Apple TV will only work with newer televisions that have HDMI ports. If you have an older TV, you can buy an adaptor that will allow you to use it with composite cables. (The red, yellow, and white ports). HDMI-Component adapters sell for around $30 - $45 on Amazon. Browse around to find the best price.
If your Apple TV is close enough to your router, connect it to the internet with an Ethernet cable instead wifi. Since you'll be streaming a lot of video on your Apple TV, an Ethernet cable will give you a faster connection and reduce the chances of slowdowns or waiting for a show to buffer.
In addition to streaming your video library, Apple TV also lets you stream music through your television. If you have a home theatre system, this is a great alternative to the Sonos wireless music system. You can also control your music with the Remote app for iPhone or iPad.
To use, enable Home Sharing on both your Apple TV and iTunes on your computer.
