12 Of The Coolest Business Cards We Found On Pinterest

First impressions play a big role in business, whether it’s in a corporate setting or a job search. And one of the most popular ways to make a lasting impression is to come up with a really cool business card.It’s the same online. Your persona on web, including all your connections on social networks, is a key part of your overall package.



Visual social networks like Pinterest have made it easier than ever to share your creativity in an online setting. Now, there are plenty of creative business cards being shared all over the world because they’re pinned on the site.

We found 12 of the coolest business cards on Pinterest and spoke with the creative souls behind them.

Graphic designer Matt Van Ekeren wanted a business card that 'goes beyond a traditional business interaction' and 'keeps them thinking well after that initial meeting' Van Ekeren is a designer and animator living in Brooklyn, N.Y. and has worked with MoMA, Cool Hunting, Sesame Street, Gap, Starwood Hotels and numerous non-profit organisations. He wanted a business card that would instantly catch the viewer's attention and decided to use letterpress printing on his design. 'The reaction has been fantastic. People have tended to interact with it -- even pretending to use them as a tongue depressors -- rather than tuck it away immediately,' Van Ekeren told us. See the business card here. Courtney S. Danforth's unique design has 'extended' conversations 'meaningfully' beyond the focus of her work Danforth, an assistant professor at the College of Southern Nevada, studying ecstasy and critical theory, has always been a wordsmith and her brother, Jonathan, wanted to incorporate her personality when he created her business card. Courtney says the card has been so memorable that people will mention that they've been shown her card prior to meeting her. 'These cards have been great for sparking conversation, getting people's attention, and cementing myself into a recipient's memory,' she told us. See the business card here. When Andrew Byrom's desk broke, he wanted to recycle the pieces and came up with his business card design The designer chopped up his desk and created a new typeface because he hates 'almost all the slick business cards I'm given by design professionals and wanted to create something more personal and memorable.''This 'card' has been a success for me because its size and dimensionality forces people to hold on to it,' Byrom told us. 'It almost always raises a smile and starts a conversation. This, I have found, is a good way to have people remember you.' He says he doesn't include his phone number or email address because he wants to drive people to his Web site first so they can see his work. The designer's card has been featured in many design books and his clients include Sagmeister Inc., The New York Times Magazine, UCLA Extension, The British Academy of Composers and Songwriters, and Penguin Books. See the business card here. Ginny Branch wanted her card to feel like a 'little antique specimen you could find at a flea market' Branch is a prop and wardrobe stylist whose inspiration 'tends to borrow heavily from the past, particularly from the Victorian era' and really wanted her business card to reflect this. 'The reaction from folks makes me so genuinely happy...a lot of people chuckle when they receive it, but I love when people tell me it feels like an extension of my style and brand,' Branch told us. 'That means the world to me.' The card was designed by Emma Robertson, under the creative direction of Bri Emery. See the business card here. Marketdata's card for their client Mais Pilates has attracted new clients by nearly 40% because people ask for extra cards to give to their friends Marketdata wanted the card's design to communicate the benefits of pilates which includes stretching the body and creating flexibility. David Whittaker, managing director of Marketdata, a marketing agency in Latin America, says the card was meant to also act as a promotional device to attract new clients for the pilates studio. 'The results exceeded our expectations and all for an extremely low unit cost, also it has brightened the day of all who grab hold of one and start playing with it,' Whittaker told us. Cyntia Reese was the designer. See the business cards here. B-type design created a card that embodies the purpose of going to a psychologist and came up with a 'fix it all' key combination deign Alessandro Gugliotta, the director of B-type design, a full service design and art studio, says people feel a connection with the simplicity and reality in the message of the card's design. 'Basically we dissected the idea behind the purpose of going to a psychologist and thought, why not give it a more 'modern' or computerized angle? So after brain storming several ideas and scenarios we came up with the always hated and somewhat laughable Windows computer 'fix it all' key combination... Ctrl+Alt+Del,' Gugliotta told us. 'We can guarantee that the recipient will think twice before throwing it away.' See the business card here. Here's another card designed by b-type design for Paris By Night restaurant See the business card here. Graphic design studio Pinkard found a strange door in their new Slovenian location and wanted their card to illustrate it Guillaume Kouyoumdjian asked himself 'Why would people keep my business card and not throw it away?' when he came up with this design Kouyoumdjian decided to design a card that was almost decorative, where you can 'unfold it, and put it on your desk or on the window, and hopefully...at some point you are going to try the URL.' 'I have a very small online shop here in Germany and it is a constant fight to simply be seen and exist on the net,' he told us. The card has helped Kouyoumdjian spread his brand and logo as people who receive one tend to ask for extras for their friends. The card includes a sheep because Kouyoumdjian online shop Kleines Schaf, which sells mostly products for children, literally translates to 'little sheep' from German. He also decided to include the Fernsehturm (TV tower) because it's the symbol of Berlin-Germany where he lives. See the business card here. Designer Eric Stevens wanted a design that replicated the 'quasi-institutional and somewhat sterile' feel of library cards At the time, Evan Huwa had just graduated from college and needed cheap business cards and his design literally allowed him to work with his 'own two hands' With budget constraints, Huwa, a designer and photographer, decided to go the cheap route and got stamps to make his cards, but the design turned out so well, people thought the design was letterpressed. 'I think most people were surprised that they were made from stamps,' Huwa told us. See the business cards here. Want more ways to be professionally creative on Pinterest? Click here for 7 cool resumes we found on Pinterest>

