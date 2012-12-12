12 Cities Where You Can Buy A Foreclosed Home For Half Price

Photo: bdthomas via Flickr
Foreclosure related sales account for 19 per cent of all home sales in the third quarter, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure sales report.Across the country, there were 193,059 foreclosure sales in the third quarter, and they sold at a discount of 31.81 per cent.
We drew on the report to highlight the 12 metros with foreclosure savings higher than 45 per cent.
Foreclosure savings:
45.64 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$113,385
Number of sales:
10,286
1 in every 112 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
45.76 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$231,388
Number of sales:
1,480
1 in every 447 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
45.91 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$64,072
Number of sales:
569
1 in every 140 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
45.99 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$115,409
Number of sales:
246
1 in every 369 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
46.09 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$350,160
Number of sales:
4,541
1 in every 178 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
46.55 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$111,225
Number of sales:
952
1 in every 215 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
46.79 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$99,846
Number of sales:
1,252
1 in every 182 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
47.82 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$82,186
Number of sales:
574
1 in every 365 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
47.82 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$88,681
Number of sales:
92
1 in every 481 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
48.32 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$139,650
Number of sales:
9,262
1 in every 98 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
49.95 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$75,883
Number of sales:
1,406
1 in every 156 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter
Source: RealtyTrac
Foreclosure savings:
52.13 per cent
Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$60,150
Number of sales:
650
1 in every 205 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter
Source: RealtyTrac
