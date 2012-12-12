12 Cities Where You Can Buy A Foreclosed Home For Half Price

Foreclosure related sales account for 19 per cent of all home sales in the third quarter, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure sales report.Across the country, there were 193,059 foreclosure sales in the third quarter, and they sold at a discount of 31.81 per cent.

We drew on the report to highlight the 12 metros with foreclosure savings higher than 45 per cent.

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Marietta, Georgia

Foreclosure savings:
45.64 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$113,385

Number of sales:
10,286

1 in every 112 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter

Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, Massachusetts-New Hampshire

Foreclosure savings:
45.76 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$231,388

Number of sales:
1,480

1 in every 447 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter

Toledo, Ohio

Foreclosure savings:
45.91 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$64,072

Number of sales:
569

1 in every 140 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter

Springfield, Massachusetts

Foreclosure savings:
45.99 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$115,409

Number of sales:
246

1 in every 369 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter

San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, California

Foreclosure savings:
46.09 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$350,160

Number of sales:
4,541

1 in every 178 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisconsin

Foreclosure savings:
46.55 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$111,225

Number of sales:
952

1 in every 215 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter

Columbus, Ohio

Foreclosure savings:
46.79 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$99,846

Number of sales:
1,252

1 in every 182 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter

Memphis, Tennessee

Foreclosure savings:
47.82 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$82,186

Number of sales:
574

1 in every 365 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter

Harrisburg-Carlisle, Pennyslvania

Foreclosure savings:
47.82 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$88,681

Number of sales:
92

1 in every 481 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter

Chicago-Naperville-Joliet, IL-IN-WI

Foreclosure savings:
48.32 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$139,650

Number of sales:
9,262

1 in every 98 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter

Cleveland-Elyria-Mentor, Ohio

Foreclosure savings:
49.95 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$75,883

Number of sales:
1,406

1 in every 156 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter

Dayton, Ohio

Foreclosure savings:
52.13 per cent

Avg. foreclosure sales price:
$60,150

Number of sales:
650

1 in every 205 housing units received a foreclosure filing in the third quarter

