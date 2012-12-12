12 Cities Where You Can Buy A Foreclosed Home For Half Price

Photo: bdthomas via Flickr

Foreclosure related sales account for 19 per cent of all home sales in the third quarter, according to RealtyTrac’s latest foreclosure sales report.Across the country, there were 193,059 foreclosure sales in the third quarter, and they sold at a discount of 31.81 per cent.



We drew on the report to highlight the 12 metros with foreclosure savings higher than 45 per cent.

