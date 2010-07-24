The Wild, Wild East: 12 Snapshots Into China's Roller Coaster IPO Market

While the rest of the world nickels and dimes its way through the grunge of austerity (whether by federal decree or self-imposed wallet diets), Asia – and specifically China – seems to be the one place in this recession-riddled world where IPOs are still being minted by the dozen and Horatio Algers are still able to pull up those bootstraps and make billions in less than a decade. But aside from gratuitous myth-making, there’s no denying the numbers:



China’s GDP surged 11.9% in the first half of 2010

$51 billion worth of IPOs have been completed so far this year (including AgBank’s July offering)

Shanghai is now home to the world’s second largest stock market

$7.2 billion in estimated domestic savings in Mainland China

So, why the alarm bells of an equity capital markets bubble? Because while new IPO’s may be faring extraordinarily well (beating China’s benchmark equity indices by an average of 33 percentage points during the first month of trading), they’re still somewhat of a black box when it comes to the volatility of their share value after spending some time cooling their heels in the market.

First off, these new equity offerings are consistently accused of being overvalued. As shown especially with deals completed in 2010, firms have had to notch down the final share price from overly optimistic initial ranges. And, as explained by Wang Zheng, “All IPOs now have one problem: offer prices are too high to make any profit from the secondary market. If there isn’t any big discount on offer prices, there won’t be any opportunity.”

Secondly, Chinese investors seem to lack proper methodology in planting their money where it’ll grow. Because domestic investors can’t allocate their capital offshore and government restrictions on real estate purchases and mortgage issuance, the “It” investment trend of the moment is to buy up shares of new IPOs. This might mean a robust pipeline and fast money to be made with gunshot public listings, but it’s not necessarily sustainable in the long run as share values tumble.

Is the world hunching its shoulders for a re-run of 2008 on the tail of China’s equity binge? Here’s our guide to the good, the bad, and the reckless of China’s IPO landscape and what it might indicate for the future of your portfolio.

