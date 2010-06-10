12 Must-See Charts On The State Of The Energy Industry

Joe Weisenthal
chart

The world is focused on energy right now.

The BP oil spill is the big story, but there are plenty of other reasons to pay attention including its role as a proxy for the global economy (especially if you’re interested in China). Plus, in the last two days, we’ve got the IEA’s latest report and the release of BP’s annual statistical update.

So, without further ado…

World energy usage

Source: BP Annual Statistical Review

World energy demand growth

Source: IEA

Production compared to reserves

Source: BP Annual Statistical Review

From Gregor MacDonald: Oil's share of global energy use, a peak oil confirmation

Source: Gregor MacDonald

Chinese oil demand growth

Source: IEA

Indian gasoline demand growth

Source: IEA

The price of gasoline

Natural gas has rallied

Oil has bounced off its recent lows

Exxon has been hammered, though the bleeding may have stopped

Shell hammered

And of course BP... no comment necessary

