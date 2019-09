Photo: StockCharts.com

On Tuesday, new home sales data from the NAR punched housing bulls in the gut.The post-homebuyer tax-credit hangover is going to be very ugly.



Not surprisingly, players in the housing industry have gotten hammered.

We’ve rounded up some of the major moves here.

BONUS: the rise in inventory foretells more pain for housing ahead. BONUS: Here was the big housing miss from yesterday BONUS: Housing mod starts have stalled out, suggesting that benefit to the market is coming to an end.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.