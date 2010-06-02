12 Charts That Show The REAL State Of Unemployment In America

Joe Weisenthal
All eyes this week are on this Friday’s jobs report.The market is expecting 500K jobs created, and an unemployment rate of 9.8%.

But while you’re waiting for that, here’s a quick survey of what the US employment situation really looks like, across various measures and industries.

Initial weekly claims have come down, but have recently flatlined.

The length of time the average person is unemployed continues to surge.

The number of unemployed for a super long time is still a vertical line.

The truest measure of employment, the civilian employment-population ratio is near its lows.

Government hasn't dipped at all.

Financial services down, but not that much.

Another perspective: Note the recent recovery in financial services jobs. Thanks bailout!

Durable goods manufacturing on the decline.

Manufacturing in deep decline.

Natural resources bumping up a little, but still way off old highs. Deepwater will probably help continue the down trend.

But at least manufacturing workers are starting to get some overtime again.

And finally the total population of America. Steady.

