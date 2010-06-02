12 Charts That Show The REAL State Of Unemployment In America

Photo: research.stlouisfed.org

All eyes this week are on this Friday’s jobs report.The market is expecting 500K jobs created, and an unemployment rate of 9.8%.



But while you’re waiting for that, here’s a quick survey of what the US employment situation really looks like, across various measures and industries.

