12 Charts On How U.S. Manufacturers Are Now Far More Optimistic Than China's

U.S. manufacturing companies have become even more bullish than earlier in the year, despite the U.S. slow-down and Eurozone fears that have endured, according to the latest Global Business Outlook Survey from KPMG and Markit.
In fact, they are now some of the most bullish manufacturing companies in the world when it comes to new orders, profit, revenue, employment growth, and other factors.
All of the tables show the percentage of companies expecting growth – the percentage expecting contraction. Values below 0 imply more expectations of contraction, while values above 0 imply more expectations of growth. Thus higher is better.
Source: KPMG, Global Business Outlook Survey
They are even the most optimistic about employment growth (Perhaps because there are tons of cheap U.S. workers in need of jobs)
They are also far less bullish about research and development growth. The BRICs are the most bullish in this space.
Bonus: Chinese manufacturers are less optimistic than earlier this year, but this is in-line with government efforts to slow the economy
