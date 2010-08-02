12 Charts On How U.S. Manufacturers Are Now Far More Optimistic Than China's

U.S. manufacturing companies have become even more bullish than earlier in the year, despite the U.S. slow-down and Eurozone fears that have endured, according to the latest Global Business Outlook Survey from KPMG and Markit.



In fact, they are now some of the most bullish manufacturing companies in the world when it comes to new orders, profit, revenue, employment growth, and other factors.

All of the tables show the percentage of companies expecting growth – the percentage expecting contraction. Values below 0 imply more expectations of contraction, while values above 0 imply more expectations of growth. Thus higher is better.

American manufacturers are now the most optimistic about expansion. Source: KPMG, Global Business Outlook Survey They are also the most bullish about revenue growth Source: KPMG, Global Business Outlook Survey And new orders Source: KPMG, Global Business Outlook Survey US manufacturers are the most optimistic about profit growth Source: KPMG, Global Business Outlook Survey They are even the most optimistic about employment growth (Perhaps because there are tons of cheap U.S. workers in need of jobs) Source: KPMG, Global Business Outlook Survey Still, they aren't the most optimistic about lingering excess capacity in their space. Source: KPMG, Global Business Outlook Survey They also aren't the most optimistic about investing in new equipment Source: KPMG, Global Business Outlook Survey They are also far less bullish about research and development growth. The BRICs are the most bullish in this space. Source: KPMG, Global Business Outlook Survey Japanese manufacturers have actually become more bullish as well Source: KPMG, Global Business Outlook Survey The same goes for German manufacturers when it comes to new orders Source: KPMG, Global Business Outlook Survey French manufacturers are also more optimistic about new orders Source: KPMG, Global Business Outlook Survey Yet Greek manufacturers expect a further contraction Source: KPMG, Global Business Outlook Survey Bonus: Indian Manufacturing has become even more bullish about new order growth Source: KPMG, Global Business Outlook Survey Bonus: Chinese manufacturers are less optimistic than earlier this year, but this is in-line with government efforts to slow the economy Source: KPMG, Global Business Outlook Survey Overall, the world remains bullish about new manufacturing orders, with the global net balance near 50%

