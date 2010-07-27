12 Charts On This Morning's Monster Rally In European Banks

European financial stocks are rallying hard today, helped by strong earnings and balance sheet data reported by Deutsche Bank (DB) and UBS (UBS), plus arguably some relief post-European stress tests.
It’s a very bad day for anyone betting against European financials.
Given that many of these major European banks have U.S.-listed ADR shares, keep an eye on the European financial space today in the U.S. as well. We’ve included ADR tickers:
