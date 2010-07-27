12 Charts On This Morning's Monster Rally In European Banks

European financial stocks are rallying hard today, helped by strong earnings and balance sheet data reported by Deutsche Bank (DB) and UBS (UBS), plus arguably some relief post-European stress tests.



It’s a very bad day for anyone betting against European financials.

Given that many of these major European banks have U.S.-listed ADR shares, keep an eye on the European financial space today in the U.S. as well. We’ve included ADR tickers:

Credit Agricole in France. The ADR in the U.S. is 'CRARY' Barclays in England. The ADR in the U.S. is 'BCS' Santander in Spain. The ADR in the US is 'STD'. BNP in France. The ADR in the U.S. is 'BNPQY'. UBS is Switzerland. ADR in the U.S. is 'UBS' Deutsche Bank in Germany. The ADR in the U.S. is 'DB'. Soc Gen in France. The ADR in the U.S. is 'SCGLY'. HSBC in England. The ADR is 'HBC'. Royal Bank of Scotland in England. The ADR is 'RBS'. Unicredit in Italy. The U.S. ADR is 'NBG'. Credit Suisse in Switzerland. The ADR is 'CS'.

