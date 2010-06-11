12 Charts That Scream "RISK ON"

Photo: Stockcharts.com
As several folks have pointed out, the market seems to have two modes these days: “risk on” and “risk off.”Lately it’s been almost entirely risk off, but there are some signs of risk coming back, beyond just yesterday’s one-day rally.
So to help identify which one we’re in, we’ve selected 12 charts, some of which are clearly showing “risk on” and some of which aren’t yet, but which you should watch closely to see when they do.
