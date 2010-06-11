12 Charts That Scream "RISK ON"

Photo: Stockcharts.com

As several folks have pointed out, the market seems to have two modes these days: “risk on” and “risk off.”Lately it’s been almost entirely risk off, but there are some signs of risk coming back, beyond just yesterday’s one-day rally.



So to help identify which one we’re in, we’ve selected 12 charts, some of which are clearly showing “risk on” and some of which aren’t yet, but which you should watch closely to see when they do.

Australia's coming back. Watch for the yen to fade if things get good. Look for Treasuries to fade Brazilian market coming back nicely So is the Brazilian real To get more exotic, watch the Ruble. Gold fading a little, but still very elevated. Canadian dollar looking very strong The Aussie dollar surging nicely Shell has been hit with BP, but it's starting to come back. Palladium bouncing back BP has its own story, but it may still be a useful proxy for investor risk appetite.

