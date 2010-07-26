12 Charts That Expose Europe's Bank Stress Tests As Way Too Easy

A Morgan Stanley report called “Transparency & Spanish stresses help, although lots of missed opportunities” shows how Europe’s bank stress tests were far more harsh towards nations such as Greece and Spain vs. other European nations such as Germany, France, the U.K., and Ireland.
While it makes sense to assume harder conditions in weaker economies, when creating a negative economic scenario in a stress test, were the stress tests too easy for certain nations?
First, here are the main economic assumptions for GDP and unemployment. Note how in the adverse scenario they still assume positive GDP growth for the UK in 2011.
Now look at how they assumed property prices could be hit. Italy, Greece, and France are given rather modest downside scenarios.
Assumed default rates were markedly lower for nations such as Ireland, France, and the UK. They're lower than Germany's even.
Stress tests could have been harder when assuming probability of default for nations such as France, Ireland, and the UK
Pre-Provision Profits (PPP) for banks were higher in the stress test than in Morgan Stanley's negative scenario
'Capital raising: failure to address quality of capital a missed opportunity, and much local interpretation
...On top of those banks that officially failed the tests, a number of banks have resulting Tier 1 ratios between 6% and 7%. Outside of the Spanish and Greek banks, there is NordLB (6.2%), Monte Dei Paschi (6.2%), AIB (6.5%), Deutsche Postbank (6.6%), UBI Banca (6.8%), BPIM (7%).'
Tier 1 capital is basically a measure of equity capital as a % of a bank's total loan assets. (With assets adjusted for risk levels). Higher is better, and here it shows more capital would be needed for many banks in order to have more comfortable Tier 1 ratios.
