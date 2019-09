Well, we can hope.



US futures are modestly higher, after yesterday’s huge drop, but around the world the signs are generally positive, particularly out of Europe.

News out of the ECB that it needed to provide less liquidity than feared is clearly good news, particularly for the banking system.

Spanish bank Santander is surging A nice rally in Italy's UniCredit The euro is surging on easing of liquidity fears The Aussie Dollar is generally higher France is rallying modestly Spain is up over 2% Athens is up 2.2% The TED spread has plunged The 10-year has eased off its recent highs The Yen has pulled back Copper up modestly NEGATIVE SIGN: Shanghai fell again

