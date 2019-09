In truth, the yuan has barely budged since China announced over the weekend that it would begin a new era of currency flexibility.



But it’s not too soon to get excited about the prospects, particularly if you’re involved in selling goods or commodities to China.

And indeed, the market is rewarding those companies who are properly positioned.

Miner BHP Billiton up over 4% Palladium surging overnight. Copper doing very well, as well. Aussie dollar spiking from Friday. Safe-haven Japanese yen selling off. Shanghai composite surged overnight US Treasuries dipping. Japanese earth-mover Kubota rallying Caterpillar up pre-market Miner Vale up 4% Shell higher Oil now above $78.

