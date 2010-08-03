12 Charts On The State Of The World Gold Market

The World Gold Council has come out with its state fo the gold market for Q2 (via ZeroHedge). The report looks at the market from various perspectives, including demand growth, supply growth, major holders, and major users.
We’ve broken down the key charts from the report, but the gist (and remember, this ended in Q2, before the recent swoon) is that gold had a monster quarter, it crushed other commodities, and it wasn’t nearly as volatile as others.
What’s more, the major holders have only upped their holdings, and demand from India, from ETFs, and for raw gold coins is very strong.
