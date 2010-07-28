12 Charts On How To Play The Big Global Steel Rebound

Two notable performers today in Shanghai were Baoshan Steel and Anhui Cement, the largest Chinese players in their respective industries.



Nippon Steel in Japan also spiked, and reported that it is making money again.

Meanwhile, in the derivatives market steel forwards are spiking and the forward curve forecasts higher steel prices to come.

It’s a good time to review both U.S. steel companies, foreign steel producer ADR shares, and commodities/producers related to the same drivers as steel. From many angles, something appears to be brewing.

