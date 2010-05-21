12 Bellwether Charts You Must Watch To See If We're Melting Down

The market doesn’t open for over two hours, yet it’s already looking like an uber-volatile day, with futures whipsawing from positive to negative in short spans of time.
Everyone is trying to figure out whether we’re on the verge of something bigger, or if it’s overdone.
So, we’ve collected some key charts to keep your eye on to help you figure it out.
Gold! This has been getting hammered lately, as everyone seeks liquidity. It would be a good sign if it started going back up.
Apple is in the same boat, but more so. It's only getting killed because it's a winner in people's portfolios.
Goldman actually outperformed the market yesterday after leading us to the downside in previous sessions.
The world's biggest miner just looks horrible. When the bleeding stops there, it will be a good sign.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.