12 Bellwether Charts You Must Watch To See If We're Melting Down

Joe Weisenthal
The market doesn’t open for over two hours, yet it’s already looking like an uber-volatile day, with futures whipsawing from positive to negative in short spans of time.

Everyone is trying to figure out whether we’re on the verge of something bigger, or if it’s overdone.

So, we’ve collected some key charts to keep your eye on to help you figure it out.

Gold! This has been getting hammered lately, as everyone seeks liquidity. It would be a good sign if it started going back up.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Apple is in the same boat, but more so. It's only getting killed because it's a winner in people's portfolios.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Shanghai is starting to rebound (a little), and it's been a reliable bellwether.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Oil needs to show some signs of life.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Goldman actually outperformed the market yesterday after leading us to the downside in previous sessions.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Citigroup has lost a lot of value lately on general worries about banking.

Source: Yahoo Finance

French bank BNP Paribas is a good little proxy for banking worries in Europe.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Watch LIBOR rates, which have been steadily ramping up. Would be nice to see that stop.

Source: Bloomberg.com

The world's biggest miner just looks horrible. When the bleeding stops there, it will be a good sign.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Of course, the Australian dollar chart looks almost exactly the same.

Source: Stockcharts.com

The ultimate flight to safety, 30-year Treasuries, breaking out.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Note the chart of the Japanese Yen looks almost identical.

Source: Stockcharts.com

