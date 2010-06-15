12 Charts That Show Financial Markets Are Freaking Out About Reform

As we noted yesterday, the big sleeper story is the brewing strength of the financial reform bill.



It was first expected to be weak, but everyday we’re getting more murmurs about it being strong, particularly with respect to derivatives and prop trading (though no done deal yet).

Not surprisingly, anything related to financial markets has been very weak of late, and it’s not unreasonable to see a connection, as market participants worry about how financial institutions will be forced to react.

So let’s run though a quick set of charts to get an overview of the landscape.

3-Month LIBOR 1-month LIBOR TED Spread Banks still rushing into government securities And dumping anything else The St. Louis Fed's Stress Index is starting to perk up. And the key safety bet, Treasuries, remain near their highs.

