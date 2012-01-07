13 Celeb Couples Who Got Engaged Over The Holidays

There must be something in eggnog that has people feeling extra rosy around the holidays.

A whopping 13 celebrity couples decided to make it official this past holiday season; from long time loves Steven Tyler and Erin Brady to Drew Barrymore‘s engagement to her boyfriend of one-year, which will mark the actress’ third trip down the aisle.

And athletes wanted in on the action, too. LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Jay Cutler all put a ring on it during the mistletoe season.



So which other celebrity couples are headed for wedded bliss?

If they last long enough to make it down the aisle, that is…

Drew Barrymore & Will Kopelman Third time's the charm! Drew Barrymore will walk down the aisle (again) with her boyfriend of nearly a year-- art consultant, Will Kopelman. The couple got engaged in Sun Valley, Idaho, where they were vacationing for 10 days over the holidays. 'They are very happy together,' a source told People Magazine. Barrymore was previously married to Tom Green from 1999 to 2001 and briefly to Jeremy Thomas in 1994. Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mario Lopez & Courtney Mazza Sorry 'Saved by the Bell' fans, A.C. Slater doesn't live happily ever after with Jessie Spano. Fast forward two decades later and Mario Lopez has ditched the acid washed jeans and hanging out at The Max Café in favour of hosting 'Extra!' and being a dad to baby, Gia. On New Year's Day, Lopez popped the question to his girlfriend of three years and Gia's mum, Courtney Mazza. Lopez popped the question in Ixtapa, Mexico. 'We took a walk alone as the sun was setting,' Lopez told Us Weekly. 'I told Courtney that I wanted the mother of my children to have their last name. She was silent at first from shock, then she leaped for joy and did a little jete!' LeBron James & Savannah Brinson Things are getting hotter for the Heat player's love life after his engagement to longtime girlfriend, Savannah Brinson. James proposed to Brinson at a New Year's Eve party while celebrating his 27th birthday. Brinson has patiently been waiting a long time for this day. The two were high school sweethearts and have two kids LeBron Jr., 7, and Bryce, 4, together. 'When it happens, it happens,' Brinson, 25, told Harper's Bazaar getting married in 2010. 'If we do it, I want it to be forever.' Steven Tyler & Erin Brady Aretha Franklin & William Wilkerson Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Britney Spears & Jason Trawick Here's hoping third time's the charm for the Princess of Pop, as well. Britney Spears' longtime boyfriend, Jason Trawick, proposed to her on his 40th birthday in Los Angeles. Spears has been dating Trawick, her former agent, since 2009. The singer has two children, Preston, 6, and Jayden, 5, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, whom she divorced in 2006. And no, no one can forget Spears' 55-hour marriage to Jason Alexander in 2004. Michael Jordan & Yvette Prieto Take a few pointers from Mike, fellas. The former Chicago Bull's MVP proposed to longtime supermodel girlfriend, Yvette Prieto, on Christmas Day. The couple has been together for three years. This will be Jordan's second marriage. He and his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, divorced in 2006. The couple have three children together. Anne Hathaway & Adam Shulman Hollywood's go-to princess finally finds her prince charming. Anne Hathaway's longtime boyfriend, Adam Shulman, dazzled 'The Dark Knight Rises' star in early December with a diamond ring he helped design. The two started dating summer 2008 after her breakup with ex-boyfriend Raffaello Follieri, who pleaded guilty to 14 counts of money laundering, conspiracy, and wire fraud. Yikes. 'I was really actually looking forward to a little alone time, and then I fell in love like a fool!' Hathaway told People Magazine of Shulman. Leah Messer & Jeremy Calvert Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel These celebs are about to be related! See who else is (surprisingly!) related in Hollywood >>

