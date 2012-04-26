These Celebrities Lost Thousands Of Dollars In House Robberies

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Diddy‘s East Hampton house was broken into earlier this month. Though the intruder didn’t steal anything (he was just looking for a cool hangout spot), the rapper should consider himself lucky. Other celebrities haven’t been so fortunate. In recent robberies, Kate Moss lost valuable artwork, Rachel Bilson an entire shoe collection and Paris Hilton lost $2 million in jewelry.
From 2008-2009, a group of mostly teens referred to as “The Burglar Bunch” and “The Bling Ring” robbed the homes of various celebrities including Lindsay Lohan, Megan Fox and Hilton collecting nearly $3 million in stolen items.
Consequently, Sofia Coppola is directing a film titled “The Bling Ring” inspired by the actual events of the gang of six. The film is rumoured to star Emma Watson and Kirsten Dunst, stars who have had their homes broken into.
Bling Ring gang robbery
When: May 12, 2009
Three people tried to break into Lohan's home, but reportedly ran off when the alarm sounded.
Police released surveillance footage a week later to help identify the thieves.
Stolen: nearly $130,000 worth of clothes and jewelry.
Bling Ring gang robbery
When: July 2009
When Bloom was in New York City, a group of burglars entered the actor's home through a window.
Stolen: $500,000 in jewelry, a few Rolexes, a Louis Vuitton laptop-size bag and a Alex Perry dress belonging to Miranda Kerr.
Bling Ring gang robbery
When: October 2009
While Green was shooting a movie in New York, the star's home was ransacked of a Sig Sauer .380 semi-automatic handgun and some of Fox's shirts.
Bling Ring gang robbery
When: Five times between October 2008 and December 2008
Two of the gang entered her Hollywood Hills mansion with a key found under a mat.
Stolen: Expensive bras, a designer dress, cash from purses and a bottle of Grey Goose vodka. In December, Roy Lopez stole nearly $2 million in jewelry.
Bling Ring gang robbery
When: Six times between April/May 2009
The burglaries occurred while in Canada with then fiancé Hayden Christiansen.
Stolen: nearly $130,000 in property including a television set, jewelry and tons of designer clothes and purses.
'They stole all her designer labels -- shoes, clothes, bags … She collected a lot of vintage shoes -- she's a size 5 -- and they took them all,' a friend told People.
When: May 22, 2011
Using ropes and mountain climbing gear, a burglar robbed Dafoe's Rome apartment.
Stolen: $3,000 worth of items
When: December 2010
Teenager Chloe Ware was caught after breaking into Perry's home in Atlanta.
In April 2010 someone previously stole his credit cards amassing nearly $30,000 in charges.
When: August 9, 2007
While filming 'How to Lose Friends and Alienate People' Dunst's penthouse suite at a Manhattan hotel was ransacked.
Stolen: A $13,000 handbag, cell phone, $2,500 in cash, two digital cameras, an iPod, credit cards and 'Spider-Man' ID cards.
When: May 2010
While Moss slept, thieves broke into the supermodel's London home to swipe artwork.
Stolen: Three pieces of artwork including a Banksy portrait worth nearly $140,000.
When: Numerous times since 2001.
Stolen: Nothing.
What's so unusual about the Diddy break-ins are that the crazed fan didn't steal anything. He just wanted to live it up.
After breaking in through an unlocked basement door, 30-year-old Quamine Taylor ate his food, indulged in his alcohol and modelled around in his wardrobe for 24 hours before being detained.
What's more? This wasn't Taylor's first time in Diddy's palace. He's made trips to the East Hampton house several times fooling guards and police into believing he's part of the rapper's entourage and cousin.
Oh, Taylor also decided Diddy's digs aren't that grand.
'I got a good night's sleep, but it's not anything too special. It's just like a three-bedroom.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.