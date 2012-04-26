These Celebrities Lost Thousands Of Dollars In House Robberies

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images



Diddy‘s East Hampton house was broken into earlier this month. Though the intruder didn’t steal anything (he was just looking for a cool hangout spot), the rapper should consider himself lucky. Other celebrities haven’t been so fortunate. In recent robberies, Kate Moss lost valuable artwork, Rachel Bilson an entire shoe collection and Paris Hilton lost $2 million in jewelry.

From 2008-2009, a group of mostly teens referred to as “The Burglar Bunch” and “The Bling Ring” robbed the homes of various celebrities including Lindsay Lohan, Megan Fox and Hilton collecting nearly $3 million in stolen items.

Consequently, Sofia Coppola is directing a film titled “The Bling Ring” inspired by the actual events of the gang of six. The film is rumoured to star Emma Watson and Kirsten Dunst, stars who have had their homes broken into.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.