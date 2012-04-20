12 Attempts To Bribe Celebrities For Charitable Causes

Photo: screengrab

Want to contribute to a worthy cause and get your favourite celebrity to do something awesome and/or ridiculous? That’s the idea behind Charity Bribes.Anyone can post something awesome or bizarre for a specific celebrity to do. These ideas go on a master list, where the good people of the Internet vote for their favourites. Currently on the leader board: “Morgan Freeman to spend an afternoon narrating user-submitted animal videos.”



The activity with the most votes when the current bribe expires (every 30 days) is the next one to be featured. People then pledge money to get the celeb to do the aforementioned awesome thing. If the celeb doesn’t take the bribe, no one has to give the money they pledged. If the celebrity follows through, the predetermined charity gets the cash that was raised.

Larry David fans recently pledged more than $10,000 in an attempt to get LD on Twitter. It doesn’t appear to have worked, but it was their first effort. I have a good feeling about the current bribe, which happens to be #1 on our list.

Let us know if you post a bribe. Anyone want to see Mangesh and Will arm wrestle? Want Ransom to give your town the Strange Geographies treatment?

