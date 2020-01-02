18 books on how to build high-performing, inclusive cultures that every business leader should read

Minda Harts, author of ‘The Memo,’ writes on how leaders can better understand and support Black women and women of color in the workplace. Getty Images

Business leaders across the US are having frank conversations about diversity in the workplace.

Here are several titles every executive should know about, including “Inclusify” and “The Memo.”

Since the summer of 2020, when George Floyd‘s death awoke the nation’s business leaders to racial inequity, more companies have been promising new diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Part of that work includes leading employees in a way that promotes Black and brown voices.

One way executives and managers can educate themselves on creating inclusive company cultures is by reading. Thankfully, there is no shortage of compelling books in this space. If you’re looking for a read that will make you a more effective leader, consider one of these titles.

This article was originally published in October 2020.