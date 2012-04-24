12 Bizarre Moments That Tell You Everything You Need To Know About Metta World Peace

Photo: ABC
It seemed like Metta World Peace was a different person.He changed his name, stopped fighting, and become oddly loveable.
But his vicious elbow to James Harden’s head yesterday brought back old memories of the player Metta used to be.
We picked out 12 key moments to show you just far he had come before yesterday’s incident.
Artest grew up in Queensbridge, NYC. When he was 12, he witnessed a player get murdered at a pickup game after another man broke off the leg of a table and stabbed him with it
Early in his career, he paid for dozens of friends and family members to visit him from Queensbridge. ESPN did a photo essay of his entourage that included 30 different hangers-on
A year later he was suspended three games and fined $35,000 for destroying camera equipment after a loss to the Knicks. Here's the damage
Someone threw a drink at Artest toward the end of the Pacers-Pistons game in Detroit in 2004, and Ron then charged into the stands and started a wild melee. Artest was suspended from the remainder of the season — losing him $5 million in salary
He was eventually traded to the Kings, where he was solid on the court. Off it, he was arrested for shoving a woman in the face and suspended indefinitely by the NBA in March 2007
Over the next few years, he experienced a total turnaround. He got professional help off the court, and after winning the title with the Lakers in 2010, he thanked his psychiatrist in a strangely touching postgame interview
Last summer he had a minor setback when he clotheslined JJ Barea and got ejected from a playoff game. But people wrote it off as a one-time accident
When he officially changed his name to Metta World Peace in the fall, his transformation from NBA bad boy to loveable head case was seemingly complete
Yesterday, he put all of that in jeopardy by losing his mind and decking James Harden with a flying elbow
