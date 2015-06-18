These 12 bizarre caskets certainly make for more interesting funerals

For some eccentric souls, traditional caskets and cremation urns just won’t do.

Luckily, for those looking to leave this world on a more outlandish note, there are options out there to help fulfil those somewhat bizarre afterlife requests.

From odes to beloved comic book heros to soccer ball urns, click ahead to see some truly out-of-the-box options.

Victor Perez Cardona's last dying wish was to be behind the wheel of his taxi cab. With help from the funeral home and special embalming techniques, Victor's family was able to fulfil his request. For his funeral, Renato Garcia was dressed in the costume of his favourite comic book character, the Green Lantern. Soccer fans can have their ashes kept in a soccer-shaped urn created by Vienna's municipal funeral services. For the more traditional soccer fans of Hamburg, Germany, you can buy a cemetery plot near Hamburg SV, the sports club, for 2,350 Euros. Former NHL hockey player, Bob Probert, rode out in style on a motorcycle side-car. Other motorcycle enthusiasts can take a last drive on Peter Maloney's Tombstone Hearse Co. Speaking of driving, this drive-through funeral parlor, located in Compton, Los Angeles, has been in business since 1974 and helps serve funeral attendees who may be disabled, or high-volume attended funerals. Coffin manufacturer Robert Nogoy designs caskets with karaoke machines inside as a gimmick. In Accra, Ghana, funerals are lavish events with untraditional coffins, such as this one in the shape of a fish. The beautiful coffins are considered folk art in many circles. This lion shaped coffin was on display for the exhibition 'Boxed: Fabulous Coffins from UK and Ghana' which happened in London in 2012. For the music lovers out there, a guitar shaped coffin was also on display at the exhibition. But if you're feeling really lavish, this 24K gold coated coffin, shown at the Asia Funeral Expo, runs for $120,000. See more ways to get around in style. 31 Awesome Inventions Made By Ordinary Chinese People»

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.