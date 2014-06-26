The 12 Companies That Spend The Most On Advertising

Aaron Taube
L'Oreal

America’s 100 biggest advertisers spent a record $US109 billion on marketing in 2013, finally eclipsing the amount of money they shelled out prior to the economic crash in 2007.

Ad Age reports in its recently updated marketing database that the top 100 brands increased their advertising budgets by 4.4% this past year, a number bolstered by a 26% spending increase from the technology industry.

The two biggest gainers of the group were Expedia and Microsoft, up 30% and 61%, respectively.

Like last year, Procter & Gamble was the top spender, clocking in at just under $US5 billion in 2013.

JPMorgan Chase spent $US1.88 billion on ads

This was a 10% increase from 2012.

TV: $US225 million

Magazines: $US47 million

Newspapers: $US18 million

Internet: $US59 million

Other: $US1.48 billion

Source: AdAge 100 Leading National Advertisers Index

Walt Disney Co. spent $US1.96 billion on ads

This was a 4.5% increase from 2012.

TV: $US524 million

Magazines: $US113 million

Newspapers: $US23 million

Internet: $US140 million

Other: $US1.1 billion

Source: AdAge 100 Leading National Advertisers Index

Fiat Chrysler spent $US1.97 billion on ads

This was a 1.4% increase from 2012.

TV: $US900 million

Magazines: $US71 million

Newspapers: $US10 million

Internet: $US110 million

Other: $US808 million

Source: AdAge 100 Leading National Advertisers Index

Toyota spent $US2.09 billion on ads

This was a 4.1% increase from 2012.

TV: $US959 million

Magazines: $US152 million

Newspapers: $US13 million

Internet: $US112 million

Other: $US815 million

Source: AdAge 100 Leading National Advertisers Index

American Express spent $US2.19 billion on ads

This was a 5.7% increase from 2012.

TV: $US124 million

Magazines: $US11 million

Newspapers: $US13 million

Internet: $US129 million

Other: $US1.9 billion

Source: AdAge 100 Leading National Advertisers Index

L'Oreal spent $US2.34 billion on ads

This was a 4.3% increase from 2012.

TV: $US662 million

Magazines: $US873 million

Newspapers: $US45 million

Internet: $US23 million

Other: $US730 million

Source: AdAge 100 Leading National Advertisers Index

Verizon spent $US2.44 billion on ads

This was a 2.4% increase from 2012.

TV: $US811 million

Magazines: $US26 million

Newspapers: $US72 million

Internet: $US201 million

Other: $US1.2 billion

Source: AdAge 100 Leading National Advertisers Index

Ford spent $US2.56 billion on ads

This was a 12.4% increase from 2012.

TV: $US797 million

Magazines: $US128 million

Newspapers: $US13 million

Internet: $US139 million

Other: $US1.4 billion

Source: AdAge 100 Leading National Advertisers Index

Comcast spent $US3.08 billion on ads

This was a 3.1% increase from 2012.

TV: $US901 million

Magazines: $US97 million

Newspapers: $US84 million

Internet: $US311 million

Other: $US1.4 billion

Source: AdAge 100 Leading National Advertisers Index

General Motors spent $US2.15 billion on ads

This was a 2.7% increase from 2012.

TV: $US1.3 billion

Magazines: $US185 million

Newspapers: $US143 million

Internet: $US176 million

Other: $US1.3 billion

Source: AdAge 100 Leading National Advertisers Index

AT&T spent $US2.91 billion on ads

This was a 12.3% increase from 2012.

TV: $US1.4 billion

Magazines: $US90 million

Newspapers: $US142 million

Internet: $US245 million

Other: $US1.4 billion

Source: AdAge 100 Leading National Advertisers Index

Proctor & Gamble spent $US5 billion on ads

This was a 3.3% increase from 2012.

TV: $US1.9 billion

Magazines: $US1.1 billion

Newspapers: $US280 million

Internet: $US234 million

Other: $US1.5 billion

Source: AdAge 100 Leading National Advertisers Index

