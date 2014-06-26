The 12 Companies That Spend The Most On Advertising

America’s 100 biggest advertisers spent a record $US109 billion on marketing in 2013, finally eclipsing the amount of money they shelled out prior to the economic crash in 2007.

Ad Age reports in its recently updated marketing database that the top 100 brands increased their advertising budgets by 4.4% this past year, a number bolstered by a 26% spending increase from the technology industry.

The two biggest gainers of the group were Expedia and Microsoft, up 30% and 61%, respectively.

Like last year, Procter & Gamble was the top spender, clocking in at just under $US5 billion in 2013.

