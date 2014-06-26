The 12 Companies That Spend The Most On Advertising

America’s 100 biggest advertisers spent a record $US109 billion on marketing in 2013, finally eclipsing the amount of money they shelled out prior to the economic crash in 2007.
Ad Age reports in its recently updated marketing database that the top 100 brands increased their advertising budgets by 4.4% this past year, a number bolstered by a 26% spending increase from the technology industry.
The two biggest gainers of the group were Expedia and Microsoft, up 30% and 61%, respectively.
Like last year, Procter & Gamble was the top spender, clocking in at just under $US5 billion in 2013.
This was a 10% increase from 2012.
TV: $US225 million
Magazines: $US47 million
Newspapers: $US18 million
Internet: $US59 million
Other: $US1.48 billion
This was a 4.5% increase from 2012.
TV: $US524 million
Magazines: $US113 million
Newspapers: $US23 million
Internet: $US140 million
Other: $US1.1 billion
This was a 1.4% increase from 2012.
TV: $US900 million
Magazines: $US71 million
Newspapers: $US10 million
Internet: $US110 million
Other: $US808 million
This was a 4.1% increase from 2012.
TV: $US959 million
Magazines: $US152 million
Newspapers: $US13 million
Internet: $US112 million
Other: $US815 million
This was a 5.7% increase from 2012.
TV: $US124 million
Magazines: $US11 million
Newspapers: $US13 million
Internet: $US129 million
Other: $US1.9 billion
This was a 4.3% increase from 2012.
TV: $US662 million
Magazines: $US873 million
Newspapers: $US45 million
Internet: $US23 million
Other: $US730 million
This was a 2.4% increase from 2012.
TV: $US811 million
Magazines: $US26 million
Newspapers: $US72 million
Internet: $US201 million
Other: $US1.2 billion
This was a 12.4% increase from 2012.
TV: $US797 million
Magazines: $US128 million
Newspapers: $US13 million
Internet: $US139 million
Other: $US1.4 billion
This was a 3.1% increase from 2012.
TV: $US901 million
Magazines: $US97 million
Newspapers: $US84 million
Internet: $US311 million
Other: $US1.4 billion
This was a 2.7% increase from 2012.
TV: $US1.3 billion
Magazines: $US185 million
Newspapers: $US143 million
Internet: $US176 million
Other: $US1.3 billion
This was a 12.3% increase from 2012.
TV: $US1.4 billion
Magazines: $US90 million
Newspapers: $US142 million
Internet: $US245 million
Other: $US1.4 billion
This was a 3.3% increase from 2012.
TV: $US1.9 billion
Magazines: $US1.1 billion
Newspapers: $US280 million
Internet: $US234 million
Other: $US1.5 billion
