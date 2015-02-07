The 12 most romantic date night spots in New York City

Wondering where to take your special someone for Valentine’s Day dinner?
So were we, so we decided to reach out to the food experts at The Infatuation for a list of the best candlelight joints with critic-approved cuisine.
These 12 restaurants are the absolute pinnacle of romance for Valentine’s Day.
But you better book fast — reservations won’t last long.
97 Sullivan St., Manhattan
The flagship of the Blue Ribbon Restaurants is now about 26 years old, but that hasn't diminished its power to delight dinners.
Its claim to fame -- besides the oysters and friend chicken dishes -- is that it stays open until 4a.m. nightly. Perfect if your Valentine is a night owl.
Spanish restaurant Casa Mono is the perfect place for a romantic Valentine's evening with a side of pork.
The food here is said to be so consistently good in this restaurant, that the Infatuation's Andrew Steinthal says, 'You can pretty much close your eyes and blindly point at the menu, comfortably knowing there's no wrong answer.'
The wait might be long, but you can always stop at the great wine and tapas bar Bar Jamón while you wait for your table.
L'Artusi is the quintessential upscale New York Italian restaurant, with big, bold flavours, but enough sophistication that it will seriously impress your date.
This West Village spot also has an amazing wine list and an entertaining atmosphere.
Vinegar Hill House boasts inventive new American fare in a rustic setting.
It's got a great wine menu, and a pork chop that is not to be missed. Worth a trip to the somewhat-inconvenient Vinegar Hill area of Brooklyn.
Charlie Bird whips up Italian-accented American dishes in stylish SoHo digs.
If your date isn't impressed by the large wine list, they might be enamoured by the boom box art on the walls. For dessert, don't skip the olive oil gelato.
Danny Mayer hits it out of the park once again with his 'Roman-Italian soul food' eatery, Maialino.
Your date is sure to enjoy this new spin on classic dishes in a casual, yet refined atmosphere.
Speedy Romeo is a gem hidden in a former body shop halfway between Clinton Hill and Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The Infatuation calls it 'The best restaurant you've never been to.'
Sure, it may not be the easiest place to get to, but if your date is wondering why you're going so far off the beaten path, just tell him or her that it will be worth it for the best grilled octopus or strip steak they have ever had. Oh, and the wood-fired pizza is great too.
One of the hottest new restaurants in New York to open last year also happens to be one of the best.
Set in the ground floor of the East Village Standard Hotel, this restaurant serves up farm-to-table new American cuisine in a hip setting. There is a bit of a 'New York scene' here, but that might be just what you want to impress someone.
Locanda Verde's take on rustic Italian cuisine is so popular, reservations are often difficult to get.
However, if you do manage to get one, you're in for a lively time and maybe even a celebrity spotting or two.
Kin Shop takes all the unique Thai flavours you know and love, and mixes them together in new and inventive ways.
The innovative menu and upscale atmosphere are quite an impressive combination for a Valentine's date night.
Don't let Bohemian's gimmicky 'referral' system fool you. Just because you need to know someone who has the phone number to reserve a table, doesn't mean that's all the Japanese restaurant is.
The menu is inventive yet classic, and the space tucked behind a butcher's shop has a laid-back vibe, which is perfect for your special date night.
