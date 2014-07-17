The 12 Best Toys Of Tech's Wealthiest Executives

When you’re worth several billion dollars, you’re bound to want to spend that wealth on some extravagant toys.
Wealthy tech executives are no exception to the rule.
From sports franchises to private planes, we’ve rounded up some of the most interesting toys tech billionaires have splurged on recently.
Google chairman Eric Schmidt has a $US72-million yacht called the 'Oasis,' which he charters out for $US400,000 a week. The yacht has plenty of amenities, including a pool, jet skis, and a gym that can be converted into a disco.
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer is known for her taste in high-end designer goods. In 2006, she had some 400 pieces of glass art by Dale Chihuly installed in the ceiling of her penthouse apartment at San Francisco's Four Seasons hotel. Chihuly's work typically sells for an average of $US15,000 each, and the delivery reportedly caused significant traffic problems in the city.
Though he has a net worth of at least $US200 million, Tumblr founder David Karp isn't a showy person. He does have a Vespa that he likes to ride to work each morning.
In 2013, Tesla CEO Elon Musk paid $US866,000 at auction for the Lotus Esprit submarine that appeared in the 1977 James Bond flick 'The Spy Who Loved Me.' He's said he wants try and make it 'transform for real.'
Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, along with chairman Eric Schmidt, have quite the selection of planes. They reportedly pay $US1.3 million a year to keep their fleet -- which includes a Boeing 757, Boeing 767, and two Gulfstream Vs -- at Moffett Federal Airfield in Silicon Valley. In 2008, Page and Brin added a 1982 Dornier Alpha fighter jet to their collection.
In addition to the planes, Larry Page has his own superyacht called 'Senses,' which he purchased from New Zealand businessman Sir Douglas Myers for $US45 million in 2011.
Virgin Group billionaire Richard Branson owns a 74-acre retreat in the Caribbean called Necker Island, where his luxury resort can accommodate up to 30 people. When guests get tired of lounging by the pool or beach, they can hang out on Branson's yacht, the Necker Belle, or explore the sea on his submarine, the Necker Nymph.
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban owns three private jets: a Gulfstream V, Boeing 757, and a Boeing 767. When he bought the Gulfstream online in 1999, the Guinness Book of World Records named the $US40 million purchase the largest e-commerce buy ever.
Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates is known to be an avid reader, and his home library is filled with rare books selected by a professional book dealer. In 1994, he purchased Leonardo da Vinci's 'Codex Leicester,' a manuscript that dates back to the 15th century. He paid $US30.8 million for the journal at auction, a price that made it the most expensive book ever sold.
Not to be outdone by his Microsoft cofounder, Paul Allen has plenty of toys, from a collection of WWII-era fighter planes to sports teams like the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers. His 414-foot yacht, the Octopus, is one of the largest in the world, and it boasts two helicopters, a submarine, and plenty of space to throw lavish, celebrity-packed parties.
In May, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer won a bidding war to purchase the Los Angeles Clippers for a jaw-dropping $US2 billion. If the deal isn't blocked, it will be the second-largest amount ever paid for a North American professional sports franchise.
