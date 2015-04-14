12 beautiful airline ads from the 'Mad Men' era

In the “Mad Men” TV series, fictional ad agency Sterling Cooper memorably creates ads and concepts for airlines including Mohawk and American Airlines.

Back in the 1960s it was a creative director’s dream to land an airline account. As Paul Jarvis, British Airways’ museum archivist, told us: “It wasn’t really until the late sixties that the British public considered going abroad for a holiday. It was a very exciting time, when the world was still being discovered.”

The British Airways Heritage centre has a vast stock of posters from over the decades, and has kindly allowed us access to its treasure trove of 1960s and 1970s ads, back when the brand was known as the British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC.)

