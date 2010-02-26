12 Awesome Things You Can Do With Your Bloomberg Terminal

Why are people so addicted to their Bloomberg terminals?

We wanted to know exactly what makes ’em tick.

So we sat down with a trader from a prominent firm, who showed us the features that makes him so in love with his Bloomy.

Some will be familiar to professionals, no doubt, but other features, like sports betting, will be a much welcome surprise.

content=”Have an office pool going for March Madness? Good thing you have a Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg displays the latest sports betting lines, straight from Vegas. Here we see a screengrab of the latest spreads for an NBA game.”

content=”Did you know traders can blog on their Bloomberg Terminal for everyone else (with a Bloomy) to see? That’s the case here, as showcased by this Simpsons Quote of the Day entry. Time well spent indeed.”

content=”Focus in on the trends that are occurring in markets worldwide. customise trends to reflect countries, commodities, equities, and essentially whatever you want.”

content=”If it’s a public company, there’s a CDS spread for it. View the credit default swap spreads on not only sovereign debt and insurance companies, but also on supermarkets (pictured here), media companies like Viacom and Disney, and a multitude of other settings.”

content=”This feature must be have been really active when Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns employees discovered the fate of their failing firms. Filter by position and location to help pinpoint the right career that suits your needs. Who needs Monster.com when you’ve got job search built right into your Bloomy Terminal?”

content=”Bloomberg’s rumours and speculation news ticker (NI SPEC is the command) is the equivalent of a 24-hour wire service spitting out only rumours other professionals have heard.”

content=”Say you’re a trader who only deals in JP Morgan equities. Different dealers and brokers provide different prices on tons of securities but you only want to view JPM-related inquiries. Bloomberg will sort everything out in your inbox and will allow you to specify multiple logic operators (AND, OR) and parameters to get you the exact information you need.”

content=”While the closest thing on the World Wide Web to a peer-to-peer chat for traders is StockTwits, professionals need a secure line to each other to gauge market interest, ask questions, and discuss offers. Multiple user chat rooms let you bring in market participants from all over the globe.”

content=”Bring up contacts and information on any investor you need. From co-workers to John Paulson, you can message or email.”

content=”If you’re looking for a heatmap of sorts that will show you the world’s different shipping ports or gas pipelines, Bloomberg has it. Here we see all the natural gas pipelines running through North America. Note how the South and Northeast are the most concentrated areas.”

content=”You can compare stock price performance during the period of multiple CEOs or other executives. Here we have a chart of Goldman Sachs (GS) stock during Hank Paulson’s tenure and then during Lloyd Blankfein’s run. Note the red ‘recession’ overlays above each name.”

content=”New to Bloomberg and don’t have a clue (like yours truly) on how to use a Terminal properly? No worries. Not only does the Bloomberg service offer free help via phone and IM 24 hours a day, but there’s a list of cheat sheets on all the commands to help you dive into the basics with little understanding of the system.”

content=”How To Create Your Own Bloomberg-Killer For Under $1,000“

