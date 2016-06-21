12 Australians injured in a fatal bus crash in Vanuatu

Photo: Mark Kolbe/ Getty Images.

A bus crash has killed three locals in Vanuatu and left 12 Australian P&O passengers seriously injured.

The bus trip was part of a tour operated by a local company.

The injured Australian travellers will be airlifted to a Brisbane hospital.

P&O spokesman David Jones said the Australians were transferred back to Australia to ease the load for Vanuatu authorities.

“It’s fair to say that the Australian passengers were receiving excellent care in Vanuatu, but this is a very big event for Port Vila, so we thought the best way to deal with the situation was it airlift our guests back to Noumea for specialist care there or back to Brisbane for specialist care,” Jones said.

The Australian passengers were travelling on the Pacific Dawn 11-night cruise which had departed Brisbane on June 14. Port Vila was the fourth port stopover of the trip.

The cruise was scheduled to also visit Mystery Island and Isle of Pines before returning to Australia.

The families of all the Australians injured in the road accident have been notified.

The ABC has more.

