12 Australian Entrepreneurs Share Their Secrets To Successful StartUps

The startup scene is a community. Innovative people ready to share and collaborate, passing on advice for achieving success and avoiding failure.

Australian businessman Siimon Reynolds has encapsulated the nature of this community, creating a space for like-minded individuals to access information and inspiration in a world-first free online summit, Start Up Australia.

Bringing together 50 highly successful Australian entrepreneurs, worth more than $1 billion combined, the summit offers a range of free resources in which these entrepreneurs share their wisdom, experiences and secrets to success.

From Stephanie Alexander to John McGrath, these entrepreneurs have most industries covered.

Here’s the advice from 12 of the entrepreneurs involved.

Stephanie Alexander, Chef Author:

Listening is absolutely critical. Be realistic about what your strengths are and equally realistic about what you don’t know. Be prepared to find mentors, friends or advisors who will tell you the truth – people who tell it like it is and you need to listen.

John McGrath, founder and CEO of McGrath Real Estate

People – the best people – are critical. They will cost you a bit more then the second-best people but the investment is worth it. Make sure you surround yourself with advisors, business partners, staff and suppliers who are the best on the planet – people who believe in your goal and your vision.

Adam Hudson, CEO of Entrepreneur Animation Co:

Be amazing and really, really care genuinely about being amazing to your customers. Just do the little things. Adopt an attitude of “What do I have to do to earn your business? I really want the honour of working for you.”

James Stevens, founder of Roses Only:

Perseverance….never give up….and allow for things to take three times longer and cost three times as much!

Arj Samarakoon, managing director of BPO Connect:

Enjoy the good parts; go through the bad parts. It is what it is. Stay happy.

Belinda Barnett, director of Urban Concepts:

Make the business an extension of who you are. It’s your personal integrity, it’s your ethics, it’s your values. Treat people how you like to be treated. If you are honest with yourself around those three things, you won’t go wrong.

Pauline Nguyen – Red Lantern/ Start Up Australia

Pauline Nyugen, co-founder of Red Lantern:

I don’t use the word balance. Balance for me is an impossibility. When I think of the word balance, I think of someone walking a tightrope and trying really hard to not fall. It’s impossible, it’s too hard, I don’t want to be there. My life is about priorities as opposed to balance. My non-negotiables are exercise, meditation and being very, very fussy about the people I spend time with. I try and travel each year to three countries I haven’t been to without children or husband. Once I have my priorities, which are all about me, I have so much to give to anyone else day to day.

Larissa Robertson, CEO of SCO Recruitment:

One of the key things – you have to be very clear on what you are doing, you have to think things through and look at figures and projections. But you also have to listen to your emotions, your feelings and your inner voice – how things affect you and how they affect someone else. You have to find a balance between both.

Sue Ismiel, CEO of Sue Ismiel & Daughters Group:

Have a positive attitude; you have got to start with a positive attitude. Believe in yourself. You are not going to get anywhere without belief in you and what you are doing. Have the courage to get started. Start small – one thing will lead to another and before you know it, you are on a roll.

Prue MacSween, Verve Communications:

Cashflow is crucial. Many, many business get derailed because the numbers just don’t add up. Develop and manage your budgets, review your business model, maintain contact with your debtors and instigate payment plans if they are experiencing difficulty and establish a strong relationship with your bank.

Paul Greenberg, co-founder of DealsDirect:

Failure is still a word… if you say the word you get a few butterflies. But ultimately you need to embrace it because it is part of the journey.

Siimon Reynolds, The Fortune Institute

There are two things you have to do to become excellent at business. You have to aim high – what you want your company to do and what you want yourself to do and be. The second is you must completely commit to continuous improvement. These two things are all you have to do to succeed in business and in life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.